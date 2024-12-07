Lerma starts alongside Will Hughes ahead of a familiar back five, with Ebere Eze once again fit to start in attack – he and Ismaila Sarr support Jean-Philippe Mateta, who leads the line.

The Eagles have plenty of reinforcements on the bench, including Eddie Nketiah, who is continuing his progress to full fitness, while Justin Devenny may add to his growing number of Premier League appearances.

Cheick Doucouré, who started against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, is among the substitutes.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Muñoz, Lerma, Hughes, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Clyne, Richards, Doucouré, Schlupp, Devenny, Kamada, Nketiah.