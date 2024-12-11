The Cumbria-born goalkeeper played a key role in securing a point, making some vital interventions, including a wonderful reaction save to deny Erling Haaland during the first-half.

It was the sign of a shot-stopper at the top of his game, Henderson having continued to grow in confidence at Selhurst Park since his deadline day arrival in August 2023.

And the numbers back up his development. The keeper has now kept seven Premier League clean sheets at Palace, since his maiden shut-out in our 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield in April.

Across his century of top-flight games, Henderson has kept 30 clean sheets in total with close to half (13) coming during his loan spell at Sheffield United.

He has also saved four penalties, always a handy trait for keepers, most recently producing a stunning dive to deny Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans from the spot during a dramatic 2-2 draw at Villa Park.