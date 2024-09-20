“Daichi can play four positions”
“I think patience is not my biggest strength! Also, when we signed Daichi, we knew he could play in the No. 6 and No. 10, so now, in this system, he can play four positions. And this was the same with Eddie Nketiah. He can play at least three positions in offence.
“And we have Jeff Lerma. He plays now as a six, but remember, last season, he played in the back three.
“Nathaniel Clyne can play the right wing-back. He can play the centre-half. The same with Joel Ward.
“We have many players who can play in different positions, and we decided to reduce the amount of players. We have now 20, plus we took Franco Umeh with us.
“Therefore, it's just necessary that some players can play in different positions. They showed it.”
“Man Utd had some big signings in the summer”
“First of all, when we played them, they had many injuries. This time, yes, they have some injuries, but many players are available. They had some big signings in the summer: Zirkzee, [Matthijs] de Ligt, [Noussair] Mazraoui, At the end, [Lisandro] Martinez is back and fit again. They have signed [Manuel] Ugarte.
“I think they spent a lot of money because they were not happy with their position – eighth they were at the end [of last season]. I think they want to compete and challenge for the Champions League, so it's a different goal they have than we have.
“But I think in the game, here at Selhurst, we are able to beat them. We know we have to perform. Like always in any Premier League game, we have to perform on our top level, so we get the confidence back slowly with fighting.
“I can now tell you many players who can decide a game in their offence because they have such a high quality. They had a rotation during the week when [Alejandro] Garnacho, an Argentinian international player, is on the bench. Then they had Antony, a Brazilian international player, on the bench.
“This just shows the quality they have in their squad. But we feel ready for the rumble at Selhurst.”