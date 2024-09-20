“Mateta is working very hard every day”

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is the only player to score more Premier League goal than Jean-Philippe Mateta since Glasner’s arrival at Crystal Palace.

“I think there are more reasons. It's not the one reason. The first one, the most important guy is JP himself, because he's very hard-working every day, very ambitious. And he has a very good finishing quality with his left, right and his head.

“It's now to bring him into this position. This is what I think we did better last season. And this is what we have to improve.

“When we do it, we could see it against Leicester, we could see it against Norwich. But now against QPR, we didn't find him in the right moment… we also can miss chances, but he didn't have big chances. I think this is what we have to improve, that we get him more and more into the scoring positions, because then he has an unbelievable finishing quality.

“He has the confidence because he knows, ‘when you give me the ball, I can score a goal.’ And this is crucial for a striker, that you have this confidence.”

“Ismaila Sarr has had a positive impact”

“In any single game when he came in, he had a very positive and big impact, positive impact on our game, so maybe this is a little bit his disadvantage at the moment because as a manager, you always want to have somebody on the bench where you are convinced that he can have a positive influence when you take him on the pitch.

“In the offensive three, JP scored two against Leicester. Now it was Ebs and it was Eddie. And, yes, all the offensive players, they scored a goal, so then we brought him on against Leicester as a right wing-back – and then even when we changed to a back four as a right full-back, a little bit risky, but we know his strengths.

“He has a lot of power, energy. He's always making runs. He can prepare situations. He can score goals. And, yes, it gives us a good feeling, and I'm sure he will get more and more minutes.

“What I really appreciate is that he accepts his situation at the moment and is always positive and having this positive impact for the team.”