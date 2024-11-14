The Foundation are running a festive Soccer School on Monday, 23rd December, between 09:00 – 15:00 GMT, for boys and girls aged 11-14.

The session costs £27 per person and is designed by coaches at Palace for Life Foundation and Crystal Palace F.C. to give girls and boys the opportunity to develop their football skills and meet new friends during the school holidays.

Junior and Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.