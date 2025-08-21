If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Tickets are still available to Season Ticket holders and Members. The match will also be shown LIVE on Palace TV+.

As always, all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Changes to our matchday policies

All supporters are strongly urged to click here to read about changes to our matchday policies at Selhurst Park.

This season, for all home fixtures, the stadium will now open for General Admission ticket holders from 90 minutes prior to kick-off (previously 120 minutes).

We continue to encourage supporters to arrive as early as possible, and visit our Fanzone to enjoy the pre-match buzz surrounding Selhurst Park.

In addition, we have updated our policies regarding the bags and items you can bring into the stadium with you. Please remember that supporters can only bring a bag which is no larger than A4 into the stadium.

Please click here to read more.

Changes at Selhurst Park

Supporters can also click here to find out more about improvements made to the stadium over the summer.

Eagle-eyed supporters attending tonight's game may well spot a number of changes around the ground ahead of our first home match of 2025/26 – as Chief Operations Officer, Jonty Castle, explains more about here.

Before travelling to the stadium

Ticket holders are reminded that, ahead of Thursday's game, you will need to download your pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email you have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad), and does not show the details of a previous match.

To download your pass via the Crystal Palace App, please follow the steps below: