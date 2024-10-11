What's new for 2024/25?

Make sure you get down to the VBS Community Stadium early to experience our Fanzone – situated just beyond the Collingwood Road Stand, at the far side of the stadium – which will be open for all WSL matches this season.

Opening an hour before kick-off, our Fanzone is set to be full of fun, games, activities, refreshments and music – the perfect way for the whole family to warm-up ahead of kick-off!

During the off-season, the club also installed a new pitch at the VBS Community Stadium to support the team’s performance at the elite level.

This includes extensive work to the playing surface, with a new hybrid carpet pitch being installed, alongside a range of other improvements around the ground.

Getting to the VBS Community Stadium

Postcode: SM1 2EY

Please note that, for safety reasons, e-bikes and e-scooters are not permitted within the footprint of the stadium.

By Rail

It is recommended that supporters use Sutton station, which is on the main lines out of Victoria and London Bridge, and is at the top end of Sutton High Street, about 20 minutes’ walk from the ground.

Alternatively, West Sutton railway station is adjacent to the ground. It is served by Thameslink trains via Wimbledon or Sutton. Come out of West Sutton station and turn right into Gander Green Lane and the ground is about 100 yards further along.

Supporters are, as ever, advised to check their route before travelling.

By Bus

Two buses between Morden and Sutton stations run conveniently close to the stadium: route 413 bus goes down Gander Green Lane, which leads to Entrance A on the west side of the Stadium.

Bus number 80 runs along Collingwood Road. Supporters can then reach entrance A by following the path through Collingwood Rec and circling around up Gander Green Lane.

By Bike

We happily encourage supporters to cycle to the stadium where possible. Parking is available via Gander Green Lane, opposite the ground's VIP entrance – stewards will be able to guide you on the day.

By Car

Please note that, due to increased demand in the Women's Super League, no on-site parking will be available to book in the 2024/25 season.

Non-club operated parking is available near the ground. Travel along the M25 to junction 8, then north on the A217 for about 15-20 minutes. Stay on the A217 to the traffic lights with the Cheam Road (A232) and turn right toward Sutton. Keep going until you reach the Sutton one-way system and turn left into St Nicholas Way and then left again into the Gibson Road municipal car-park. It is then a relatively short walk down Collingwood Road.

It takes no more than 15 minutes to walk from Gibson Road to the Stadium. Supporters should still aim to walk via Gander Green Lane, as all supporters will be admitted via Entrance A on the west side of the Stadium.

There is also street parking available on the surrounding residential roads, but please be respectful of our neighbours.