Even if you can't make it to Selhurst Park, there are still plenty of ways you can follow the action.

IS THE MATCH ON TV?

Yes – this match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Sky's programming will begin at 19:00 BST ahead of the 20:00 kick-off on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

For UK supporters without access, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

CAN I WATCH IT IF I'M ABROAD?

DON'T MISS A KICK

The best place to follow all the action on matchday this season is the official Crystal Palace App.

From well ahead of matchday, follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.

Throughout the match, live Opta stats will keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at Selhurst Park, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.