If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Pre-match tributes

Immediately prior to kick-off on Friday night, we ask supporters to observe a moment of silence as a mark of respect to all innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza during recent weeks. This moment of silence will start and end on the referee’s whistle.

After the moment of silence ends on the referee’s whistle, we ask supporters to pay tribute and celebrate the lives, through applause, of two important men in the world of English football who sadly passed away in the last week: World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton and Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright. Sir Bobby’s image will be shown on the big screen for a short period of time, followed by Bill’s image.

Travel advice

There are emergency roadworks on Whitehorse Lane by the corner of Thornton Heath High Street due to a burst water main.

We advise supporters to use an alternative route for their journey tonight.

Before you travel

Season Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Season Ticket holders should also ensure that their pass is not showing as ‘expired’. To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Please watch the video below for clear instructions: