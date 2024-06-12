The Fanzone will open at 16:00, with a Kiss FM takeover from DJ Ace and Ellie Prohan getting the party started, with interviews to come with boxing talent on the main stage.

Bet365 and Hell Energy will be presenting insight from the world of boxing, as well as offering fans the chance to try free samples of Hell Energy – plus, challenge yourself to hit the high score on our punch machine.

At 17:00, settle in with a beer and food from the barbeque as Spain take on Croatia at Euro 2024, with all the action from Berlin live on the big screen.

The fight card begins at 17:15 with the first bout of the evening, before Sky Sports’ live broadcast gets started at 18:30 – there is a packed undercard throughout the evening, with plenty of entertainment before the main event including live music performances and entertainment between each fight.

At 22:00, Riakporhe and Billam-Smith are scheduled to make their entry into the ring, at which point the destination of the WBO World Cruiserweight title will be decided in front of a raucous Selhurst Park crowd.

To make sure you’re part of what is set to be a sensational evening of sporting action in south London, get your tickets HERE.