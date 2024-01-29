If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel disruption

The drivers' union ASLEF has instructed its members to take part in a series of strikes from Tuesday 30th January to Monday 5th February, affecting different operators each day.

Services affected on 30th January include those lines which serve South London through the following operators: Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink, South Western Railway and SWR Island Line.

We have therefore been advised that trains operated by the above companies will not be running on Tuesday (30th) at any stations.

Whilst London Overground services are not directly involved in the strike, there is likely to be a knock-on effect – so supporters are warned that London Overground services may be reduced or even cancelled.

As a result, we encourage supporters to make alternative arrangements to attend the match.

Stands/racks for 10 bicycles have been installed behind the Fanzone at Selhurst, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

We recognise the significant impact this disruption will have on your matchday experience, and would once again like to thank all supporters for your immense support.

Tickets

Tickets for this game remain on general sale. All supporters can purchase tickets, regardless of Membership status.

Please note, however, that if you wish to purchase online, you must have previously created an online account.

If you do not have an account, but still wish to purchase, please call the box office directly.

Premium Matchday packages are also on sale for this game, allowing you to see the match in style; please click here for more information.