Report: Palace held at home by Everton

Match reports
Crystal Palace
0
0
Everton

Crystal Palace were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in a fiercely-fought contest at Selhurst Park.

Summary:

  • Palace unchanged from back-to-back away wins
  • Half-chances for both sides in the early stages
  • Ayew heads over from Olise free-kick in tight opening
  • Olise sees penalty shout denied after 20 minutes
  • Johnstone denies Iwobi volley from range
  • Palace threaten without finding the final ball
  • HT: Palace 0-0 Everton
  • Eze sees early second-half effort ruled out for offside
  • Calvert-Lewin places wide after turning into box
  • Pickford turns late Eze curler round the post
  • Holgate dismissed for Everton 10 minutes from time
  • Palace pile the pressure on but Toffees hold firm
  • FT: Palace 0-0 Everton

Manager Roy Hodgson had warned that Palace could expect a physical encounter against Sean Dyche’s struggling Everton side – and so the case proved in a scrappy first-half at Selhurst Park.

Much like in the opening period at Southampton, however, there was little end product in an end-to-end affair, with the visitors perhaps starting the game brighter – Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin forcing Sam Johnstone into simple early saves – but the Eagles subsequently growing into the contest.

Indeed, the only clear chance of note in the early stages fell to Jordan Ayew who, in an otherwise excellent first-half and amidst a crowd of runners, was unable to direct Michael Olise’s whipped free-kick beneath the crossbar from 12 yards.

Struggling to create against Everton’s well-organised low block, Palace sought alternative routes to goal, with Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi both showcasing their ability on the ball with pinpoint long passes which almost created goalscoring opportunities for Ayew and Ebere Eze in quick succession.

Olise soon after had a penalty shout turned down after appearing to beat Vitalii Mykolenko into the box, while at the other end, Johnstone got down well to beat away Alex Iwobi’s well-struck volley from outside the box.

As was perhaps to be expected against a team in the thick of a fight for survival, Everton’s defensive organisation continued to prove hard to unpick after half-time.

But Palace momentarily did appear to have made the breakthrough shortly after the restart – and once again, it was a long ball forwards from Guéhi which carved out the opportunity, finding Eze on the charge.

The No. 10 was in acres of space and kept his composure to lob Pickford on the bounce – only to find himself denied by the flag and, subsequently, a VAR review.

For all of the Toffees’ troubles this season, they did show moments of quality, and ought to have taken the lead themselves moments later. Calvert-Lewin did all the hard work with an inventive turn between Guéhi and Andersen, but placed his subsequent effort wide.

With both teams in need of the points for different reasons, there remained little between them in an equally combative second-half.

It was going to need a moment of inspiration to make the breakthrough – and few players are capable of providing it like Eze - but on this occasion, his low curling shot from 25 yards, which seemed for all the world like it was about to nestle into the bottom corner, was turned around the post by the sprawling Pickford.

The game did open up 10 minutes from time when Mason Holgate – having already been caught out by Ayew from a long ball forward – repeated his mistake, the No. 9 turning him brilliantly before the defender earned a second yellow card with a mistimed tackled.

But even with 10 men, clear chances proved hard to come by, Palace piling on aerial pressure as Doucouré and Mitchell both fired volleys over the bar, and Eze had a low effort held by Pickford.

A fiercely-fought point maybe, but a point closer to safety for Hodgson and Palace, who continued to stretch the gap between themselves and their opponents on the edge of the drop zone.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 78), Schlupp (Hughes, 71), Eze, Ayew, Edouard (Mateta, 71) Olise

Subs: Guaita (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, McArthur, Lokonga

Everton: Pickford (GK), Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin (Maupay, 90), Gray (Godfrey, 82)

Subs: Begovic (GK), Patterson, Mina, Coady, Davies, Lonergan, Simms

16:56

Admittedly, not a classic - but another important result in the context of Palace's season.

We could, and maybe even should, have taken all three points today - but a draw will do.

Reaction coming up on cpfc.co.uk shortly - see you at Molineux on Tuesday night!

Full-time

16:53

A point closer to safety for Palace and Hodgson, who had the better of the play, but were unable to capitalise.

90+3 mins

Everton pump it long and Maupay is almost in behind, but Andersen does well to spot the run and clear.

Not much in terms of goalmouth action, I'm sorry to report.

90 mins

Everton make a change as Maupay replaces Calvert-Lewin.

We're into additional time...

89 mins

Calvert-Lewin spins inside the box, but there's Andersen to read it and volley clear.

One last push now...

88 mins

The ball deflects and spins to Eze inside the box, but his low left-footed effort is claimed by Pickford.

Will there be one last chance here today?

85 mins

The pressure is mounting now!

Ward clips it in, it comes to Mitchell at the far post, he fires across goal and Everton deflect it behind.

It's an Everton man who nods away the following corner, but Palace recycle and Milivojevic has a pop from the edge of the box... deflected behind for another one!

Everton get this one clear.

COME ON PALACE!

82 mins

Olise whips in, it hits an Everton player, and it's out for a corner.

Andersen wins the subsequent delivery at the far post but cannot direct his header goalwards, and Pickford can catch.

Red card - Everton

80 mins

Now then...

Everton's full-backs have struggled all day with our diagonal passing, and Johnstone's ball forwards allows Ayew to turn Holgate, who chops him down - and picks up a second booking.

Free-kick just outside the box - can we take advantage?

Ben Godfrey is on for Gray as Everton look to shore up.

Third Palace sub

78 mins

That's Doucouré's last involvement, as he comes off to be replaced by Milivojevic.

So close from Eze!

77 mins

It's brilliant approach play from back to front involving Ward, Mateta, Eze, Ayew... and then Eze again from the edge of the box... he goes to bend it into that far corner, but Pickford somehow stretches to turn the ball round the post!

I thought that was the moment... but we have a corner... Mateta challenges, it runs through to Doucouré, and the midfielder blazes over!

74 mins

Everton win a corner which McNeil takes. There's a mass of bodies in the six-yard box and Johnstone punches, before Doucouré clears - taking a knock from Keane for his troubles.

15 minutes remaining in this one, but no real chances of note recently. It's looking like it will come down to one moment of quality from either side.

Double change for Palace

71 mins

Edouard comes off to be replaced by Mateta - and we remember what he did in our last home game! - while Schlupp comes off for Hughes.

68 mins

Ayew goes down following a collision with Keane inside the box, but thankfully is back on his feet moments later. He's been excellent - again - today.

66 mins

Decent spell for Everton now, as they force a succession of set-pieces - all three dealt with admirably by Andersen and Guéhi.

Very much both teams in this one.

63 mins

... and now Calvert-Lewin is booked for a late tackle! In the thick of the action, the visiting No. 9...

62 mins

Big chance for Everton - Calvert-Lewin.

He does all the hard work with a fantastic spin through the Palace defenders, but then, running through, places his effort wide.

Moments later, the forward nearly finds his way onto Gray's cross, but misses the ball on the slide.

59 mins

We're warming into this again as Ayew and Edouard combine to produce a three-on-two - but the former makes his first mis-step of the game, playing the ball behind Olise, and the move breaks down.

Good period for Palace.

EZE - offside!

57 mins

Goaaaa- ah, he's offside!

It's another frankly brilliant ball forwards from one of our centre-backs, Guéhi picking out Eze's diagonal run in behind.

The No. 10 is well clear inside the box and, as Pickford advances, brings it down before prodding it over the England 'keeper.

... but he's flagged offside, and following a VAR review, the goal is disallowed. Pity - it was class all over!

53 mins

Ayew is having a stormer, controlling another long ball forwards instantly, beating Holgate when the odds are against him and feeding Schlupp, whose cross deflects out for a corner.

Palace aim for the near post and Calvert-Lewin heads away.

50 mins

Demarai Gray goes down in a heap following a tackle by Mitchell - seemed innocuous enough to me, but the Everton No. 11 wants everyone to know he's been fouled.

Everton pump it long and Guéhi and Schlupp combine to hoist the ball well clear.

As the sun pours through the clouds, it's starting to hot up inside Selhurst Park in more ways than one...

We're back underway

46 mins

Everton get the second period started.

COME ON PALACE!

15:49

Enjoy the best pictures from the first-half, and we'll be back in 15 or so...

01 / 06

Half-time

15:47

And there's the whistle!

45 mins

One minute of added time to be played.

43 mins

Ohhhh!

Inches away from Palace once more, as Olise produces another brilliant piece of control, checks inside and whips it in...

Schlupp looks like he's running onto it but can't quite rise high enough, and Tarkowski heads it well clear!

We're getting closer...

41 mins

Another man continuing to impress: Jordan Ayew, beating Holgate all ends up, checking inside Tarkowski and bending one towards the far post... ahh, it deflects behind!

The corner comes to nothing.

39 mins

He's continuing to impress, 'super Sam Johnstone in goal' - first punching away a long throw-in, before getting down low to claim Calvert-Lewin's fizzer from outside the box.

Solid goalkeeping.

Yellow card

37 mins

I tell you what, our centre-backs' passing range is highly impressive...

Guéhi scoops a lovely one down the line for Ayew to run onto, and he's shoved over unceremoniously by Holgate.

Free-kick near the corner flag for Olise to ponder, and a yellow card for the Everton man.

Ahh.. Pickford catches the delivery.

35 mins

McNeil lines one up from 30 yards or so - great block on the stretch by Ward.

Everton now growing into this... but as I type that, Eze exchanges passes with Edouard and attempts to race onto the return, but looks to be blocked off. No free-kick given.

Great save Johnstone

32 mins

Ward is judged to have pushed Mykolenko in the back 30 yards from goal, and Everton win the free-kick.

The Toffees pump it in, Palace head clear - but only as far as Iwobi, who strikes a low volley goalwards... it bounces up, but is pushed away well by Johnstone! Strong stop from the 'keeper.

28 mins

Selhurst Park rises to its feet in memory of Liam Foley, a beloved lifelong supporter who sadly passed away following our home match against Leicester City.

We understand that Liam’s girlfriend, Josephine, is running the London Marathon and raising funds in his memory - and we wish her all the very best. Supporters can make donations here.

Yellow card

28 mins

Mitchell goes into the referee's book after appearing to catch Garner on the follow-through.

Everton go long with the free-kick and Guéhi makes a good header clear, catching a painful push in the back for his troubles.

26 mins

Another half-chance as Ayew squares up Keane, dances past him on the right flank and clips the ball... inches too high for Schlupp at the back post, whose header flies towards... Mitchell on the volley from the corner of the box! Over the bar.

Would've been some goal!

23 mins

A bit of a scrappy opening quarter to the game thus far, it must be said, with Palace making good inroads without creating too many clear chances thus far.

At the other end, though, they've remained compact and solid - and you sense we're starting to grow as a force in this contest in the last five to 10 minutes.

20 mins

Penalty shout for Palace!

Michael Olise has pace to burn, and doesn't he show it, demonstrating brilliant control with the outside of his left boot to round Mykolenko on the right flank and burst into the box via the touchline.

He goes down under a challenge from the Everton man just as he gets into the area... nothing given.

We're starting to dominate.

18 mins

Nearly another!

This time, it's Guéhi, sitting deep, who gets his head up and spots Eze on the charge. It's a brilliant pick-out from the centre-back - fully 60 yards, I'd wager - but a tough ask for the No. 10 to control on the sprint, and sadly, it drifts through to Pickford.

Passes which would have made playmakers proud.

14 mins

Outstanding long pass forwards from Andersen, right into the path of Ayew - who is slide tackled for a corner. That was on the money from the No.16!

Palace go short and, after a couple of passes, Schlupp clips it in and Edouard - challenging Pickford - is judged to have fouled the keeper.

Chance - Palace!

9 mins

Oooph! It's a decent opportunity as Olise whips in a free-kick from a deep position in the left, Palace have several runners interested in it, and it reaches Ayew at the near post.

It's a tough one as the forward adjusts his stride to run onto it, and ends up glancing his header over the bar.

The Palace faithful respond by serenading their forward, who has been in brilliant form of late.

7 mins

In fairness to Everton, they've made a bright start here, Iwobi clipping a cross towards Calvert-Lewin.

The forward's glancing header lacks the pace necessary to trouble Johnstone - but a warning sign...

4 mins

The first shot on target, however, goes to Everton, Dwight McNeil wriggling past a Palace defender before firing a tame daisycutter goalwards from 25 yards - simple save for Johnstone.

1 mins

First half chance for Palace as Ayew checks back onto his left foot and whips in an in-swinger which narrowly evades Olise at the far stick.

Kick-off

1 mins

Michael Olise gets us underway this afternoon.

14:55

I'm feelin' *clap clap* GLAD ALL OVER!

An anthem which never gets old greets the two teams as they head out onto the pitch - and it's another brilliant atmosphere in SE25 once again.

You sense that we're one win away from the certainty of safety - and from there, who knows?

It's a tough test which lies in store today against a spirited Everton team - but we've overcome similar tests in recent weeks!

COME ON PALACE!

14:50

The countdown to kick-off is on - and so, a final reminder of the two teams today...

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise

Subs: Guaita (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta

Everton: Pickford (GK), Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Subs: Begovic (GK), Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Davies, Lonergan, Simms, Maupay

14:40

Selhurst Park is beginning to fill up once again as shooting drills take place in the warm-up goalmouth in front of the press box.

Jordan Ayew has just rocketed a brilliant finish right into the corner - some more of that in the next two hours, please lads!

I barely need write it, but we're expecting another incredible backing in SE25 today - it's hard to believe Leicester was only three weeks ago! You'll be glad to learn the corner flag has been restored...

14:30

Roy Hodgson is anticipating a physical contest today.

The manager told his pre-match press conference: "There’s nothing wrong with that. Top teams are physical. Manchester City are not easy to bully physically; Arsenal aren’t easy to bully physically; and they’re the two teams at the top of the league.

“If you don’t have that ability to stand up for yourselves, win challenges and really use the athleticism and the physicality your team possesses, you’re not going to do well.

“I don’t see them [Everton] as being over-physical or over-aggressive, I just see them as a team that uses those weapons all teams want to have in the right way.”

As for how he has brought about the best in so many of Palace’s players, Hodgson revealed: “I would say it’s very important for players to have a structure that they believe in and are very comfortable with, and know that they are more than capable of giving you what you’re looking for, if they get the shirt.

“They’re aware that there are other people behind them who could perhaps do as good a job if they were given the shirt – and that’s the situation we’re in at the moment. I’m happy with the ones who are playing – they seem to be happy and working for each other – but to be honest, within the structure we try to work, I would be expecting that even if I put other players in the team."

14:20

In today's matchday programme, Sambi Lokonga reveals how the influence of some footballing icons have helped him develop from an Academy prospect to a Premier League midfielder.

In an in-depth interview, he reveals how his experiences under Vincent Kompany and more left an indelible mark on his career - both on and off the pitch.

“It was really good for me to be under him,” Lokonga says of the four-time Premier League winner. “He taught me about the high level and what you need to be there. I gained a lot being coached by him.

"He did a lot for Belgian football, so this was someone we want to do a lot for. We were always watching very carefully what he did and how he was behaving, because he was one of the best and he made his mark on the Premier League and on Belgian football as well.”

"When he doesn’t get what he wants, we can stay on the training pitch for hours until you do it well and you do it the way he wants you to do it.

"He talked to me a lot in his office to teach the game: to speak with my teammates and to help them get better. He helped me a lot.”

You can get your hands on the Everton programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.

Members can read a digital programme is right now in the Member Hub.

14:20

In today's matchday programme, Sambi Lokonga reveals how the influence of some footballing icons have helped him develop from an Academy prospect to a Premier League midfielder.

In an in-depth interview, he reveals how his experiences under Vincent Kompany and more left an indelible mark on his career - both on and off the pitch.

“It was really good for me to be under him,” Lokonga says of the four-time Premier League winner. “He taught me about the high level and what you need to be there. I gained a lot being coached by him.

"He did a lot for Belgian football, so this was someone we want to do a lot for. We were always watching very carefully what he did and how he was behaving, because he was one of the best and he made his mark on the Premier League and on Belgian football as well.”

"When he doesn’t get what he wants, we can stay on the training pitch for hours until you do it well and you do it the way he wants you to do it.

"He talked to me a lot in his office to teach the game: to speak with my teammates and to help them get better. He helped me a lot.”

You can get your hands on the Everton programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.

Members can read a digital programme is right now in the Member Hub.

The stage is set

14:10

14:05

For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who scored in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park - makes his first start since the beginning of February, as the Toffees make two changes to the side defeated 3-1 at home to Fulham last week.

Mason Holgate also comes in, with Ben Godfrey and Neal Maupay dropping to the bench.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Subs: Begovic (GK), Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Davies, Lonergan, Simms, Maupay

The teams are in...

14:00

The Crystal Palace manager has maintained faith in the same starting team which defeated both Leeds United and Southampton on the road.

The sole change to Palace’s squad comes on the substitutes’ bench, where goalkeeper Vicente Guaita returns, having been injured since the win over Leicester City in SE25 three weeks ago.

Starting in goal, therefore, is Sam Johnstone, who will be protected by a back four of Joel Ward – who wears the captain’s armband – alongside Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield will be Cheick Doucouré, Jeffrey Schlupp and last week’s goalscorer Ebere Eze.

Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise are anticipated to start out wide, and Odsonne Edouard up front.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise

Subs: Guaita (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta

13:55

Team news inbound in just five minutes!

Andersen: We just want to continue this run

13:50

Joachim Andersen hopes Crystal Palace will continue to savour that winning feeling when they host Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles sealed a third successive Premier League win against Southampton last weekend with a 2-0 win, in which Andersen and his defensive colleagues excelled in keeping a clean sheet.

Palace have not won four in a row since the 2019/20 season, a run which included three victories just before the suspension of global football due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club’s record stands at five top-flight wins in a row, set in 1992/93 and repeated in 2013/14.

Andersen told cpfc.co.uk: “It would be massive. I think we still need a few points to be one hundred percent sure of survival, and that starts now.

“It’s a game we can win, playing at home against Everton, who are in a tough period. But they need to win as well, so it will be really, really difficult – we know that.

“If we could win four games in a row, it would be a crazy achievement. We just want to continue this amazing run and get as many points as we can."

Read Andersen's full preview here.

Coming soon to Selhurst...

13:40

Crystal Palace Under-21s will host Valencia in the semi-final of the Premier League International Cup at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 3rd May (KO: 19:00 BST) - and you can buy tickets now!

Darren Powell’s U21s will play at Palace's main stadium for the first time in 2023, and you can be there to back them in person as they face a huge clash against the Spanish outfit, with a place in the final against PSV Eindhoven at stake.

Unfortunately, this game will not be streamed on Palace TV+ due to tournament regulations, so head down to Selhurst to back the boys in person! Tickets are available from as low as £1 - click HERE to buy your tickets now.

13:30

It's another busy weekend in the life of Crystal Palace Football Club!

Our Under-18s have claimed a valuable draw away at Chelsea U18s this morning - a 1-1 draw, of which highlights will be available on Palace TV in the coming days.

Our Under-21s, meanwhile, will be in action on Monday evening away at Wolves - more on that one here.

And tomorrow marks Palace Women's last home game of the season - which captain Annabel Johnson previews here.

Tickets for the fixture, which takes place at Bromley FC's Hayes Lane, remain available to purchase from just £5 when booked in advance of matchday for Season Ticket holders and Members. As always at Palace Women's home matches, Under-16s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to get behind the team.

Past meetings

13:20

Home advantage has had a huge say in the results of the recent meetings between these two sides. Everton have come out on top in two fiery clashes on Merseyside, most recently winning at Goodison Park in October.

However, Palace produced two memorable performances at Selhurst Park last season, with Conor Gallagher scoring a stunning winner in December before the Eagles scored four to reach the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley in March 2022.

Match Action: Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace

13:10

Today's match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK – but fear not, as subscribers to Palace TV+ will be able to tune in to LIVE audio commentary of the fixture, on web and on the official Palace app. Click HERE to subscribe.

Otherwise, you can follow the game via this live blog and our Match Centre, where as well as a range of stats and facts, you can also find every piece of build-up to the game you could possibly need.

Then, one hour before kick-off (14:00 BST), attention will turn to team news across all our web, app and social (Twitter and Instagram) channels.

And every club channel will fill with content post-match, right from the final whistle. Stay tuned!

Find out more about how to follow today's game.

Good afternoon

13:00

Good afternoon, and welcome to Selhurst Park for this afternoon's Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Everton!

It may be an overcast afternoon thus far, but the sun has been well and truly shining in SE25 in recent weeks.

Three wins on the bounce against Leicester City - who could forget that afternoon here - and at Leeds United and Southampton have not only pushed Palace's points total right up, but even put them within touching distance of Chelsea in 11th place - and not even that far away from the top half.

The first port of call, however, as manager Roy Hodgson has reiterated, is to secure Premier League status for next season. The job is not yet done - but this afternoon could prove an almighty step towards it.

Follow all the latest build-up from Selhurst in our live blog right here!

COME ON PALACE!

