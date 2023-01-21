Build-up: Teams announced for Palace v Newcastle

The teams are in

16:30

It's four changes for Palace from midweek.

Reintroduced to the starting XI are Joel Ward, who takes the captain’s armband; Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew; and Ebere Eze.

Available from the substitutes’ bench against Newcastle are Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

As a result of the changes, goalkeeper Vicente Guaita – who this week put pen-to-paper on a contract extension – will be shielded by defenders Ward, Chris Richards, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield ahead of them are likely to be Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré, supporting an attacking quartet of Ayew, Eze, Wilfried Zaha – making his landmark 450th appearance for Palace – and Odsonne Édouard.

Two Academy prospects present additional midfield options from the bench in the shape of 17-year-old David Ozoh and 18-year-old Jack Wells-Morrison; the former, if introduced, would become Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Richards, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Édouard

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Wells-Morrison, Ozoh, Olise, Mateta

Newcastle: Pope (GK), Trippier, Botman, Schär, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton, Willock, Wilson, Almirón

Subs: Dúbravka (GK), Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Isak

16:20

Ten minutes until team news time - and that Red and Blue feeling is present all the way from South London to Orlando!