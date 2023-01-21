Build-up: Teams announced for Palace v Newcastle

Please refresh this page regularly for live updates from Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace host Newcastle United under the Selhurst Park lights on Saturday evening - and you can follow all of the action live from SE25 right on this page!
The teams are in
16:30
It's four changes for Palace from midweek.
Reintroduced to the starting XI are Joel Ward, who takes the captain’s armband; Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew; and Ebere Eze.
Available from the substitutes’ bench against Newcastle are Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.
As a result of the changes, goalkeeper Vicente Guaita – who this week put pen-to-paper on a contract extension – will be shielded by defenders Ward, Chris Richards, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.
In midfield ahead of them are likely to be Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré, supporting an attacking quartet of Ayew, Eze, Wilfried Zaha – making his landmark 450th appearance for Palace – and Odsonne Édouard.
Two Academy prospects present additional midfield options from the bench in the shape of 17-year-old David Ozoh and 18-year-old Jack Wells-Morrison; the former, if introduced, would become Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Richards, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Édouard
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Wells-Morrison, Ozoh, Olise, Mateta
Newcastle: Pope (GK), Trippier, Botman, Schär, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton, Willock, Wilson, Almirón
Subs: Dúbravka (GK), Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Isak
16:20
Ten minutes until team news time - and that Red and Blue feeling is present all the way from South London to Orlando!
16:10
This weekend's programme features an in-depth interview with Nathaniel Clyne, who could be in line to make his ninth consecutive start in all competitions today.
“I’m the type of player that leads by example,” he says. “Follow how I prepare for games, how I am in training. I still work hard in training, I don’t take my foot off the gas. I pre-activate well, I don’t miss gym sessions. All that stuff is what youngsters can take in for the good of the team."
Also inside, hear from Doc Brown, Patrick Vieira, Luka Milivojevic, Natalia Negri, Dave Cooper and many more...
You can get your hands on the Newcastle programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You'll need to do this at least three days before the game.
Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here or below.
16:00
Wilfried Zaha is in the building.
The Palace No.11 could be set to make his 450th career appearance for Crystal Palace this evening, should he play against Newcastle.
It's another brilliant milestone for the Palace Academy graduate.
It's a unique matchday in the USA!
15:50
Today's match against Newcastle at Selhurst Park is the primetime game in the Premier League Mornings Live event, which brings together US-based football fans to watch the weekend’s fixtures.
Also represented by legendary American bald eagle Challenger, as well as mascot Pete the Eagle, Palace supporters are backing the Red and Blue loud and proud at Universal CityWalk, Orlando.
We'll bring you pictures and updates from Florida as we get them!
15:40
As always, there are plenty of ways to follow how Palace get on this evening, whether you’re planning on joining us at Selhurst or watching on from afar.
We'll be providing live updates right here and via our Match Centre, where as well as a range of stats and facts, you can also find all the build-up to the game you could possibly need.
Then, one hour before kick-off (16:30 GMT), attention turns to team news across all our web, app and social (Twitter and Instagram) channels.
During the game, Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary, and there’ll be instant reaction across all our channels on the final whistle as well.
Alternatively, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Good afternoon, Palace!
15:30
And welcome to our live coverage from Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace are gearing up to face Newcastle United in another mouthwatering Premier League encounter.
It’s the third time this season these two sides have met, the other two both being goalless draws at St James’ Park – one in the league, and another game eventually won on penalties by the Magpies in the Carabao Cup.
The aim for Patrick Vieira’s side, then, will be to play with the same confidence – and, in the case of Michael Olise’s wonderful free-kick, precision in front of goal – which earned them an impressive 1-1 draw against an in-form Manchester United side here on Wednesday night.
We’ll have all the build-up from SE25 right here – and the best of the action too from Orlando, where Premier League Mornings Live is in full flow! Stay tuned and keep refreshing this page.