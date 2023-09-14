Amid Selhurst Park's characteristic, century-old charm is a suite of exclusive hospitality areas, with four stylish venues across the stadium hosting functions and Premium matchdays for hundreds of guests.

The range of Premium lounges mean supporters can watch 2023/24 matches unfold from the best seats in the house, with fine dining and drinks, meeting club legends and VIPs. It's the kind of memory which lasts a lifetime.

You may have been to one, all or none of our Premium areas, but you’ll certainly be keen to experience them at an upcoming matchday. Below, with the help of our 360-degree cameras, you can peek inside and enjoy just a small taste of what to expect...

What lounges are available?

There are four experiences available for Premium matchdays at Selhurst Park: Speroni’s Restaurant, Legends Restaurant, The 2010 Club, and our ultimate package: Executive Boxes.

You can find out more about our range of spaces by clicking here.

Each has a distinct atmosphere and is designed to suit different matchdays, with different packages at varying price points per fixture, available to you.