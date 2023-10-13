It’s the ultimate way to experience SE25’s iconic atmosphere – all from the best seats in the house, too – but what exactly does a Crystal Palace Premium Matchday entail?

Whether it’s for Christmas, birthdays, client and staff days out, just a gift for friends and family or even a new year celebration, find out below what to expect from a typical day.

But remember, our wide range of lounges and Experiences can be tailored to you, your guests and your requirements – just let us know what you need when you book, and we’ll arrange the rest.