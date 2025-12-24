With digital gifts for Palace fans, there’s no queues, no delivery stress, and no wrapping – just instant South London pride, delivered in time for Christmas.

Of course, depending on when you're reading this, you may still have time to get down to one of club stores to visit us in-person! But if you don't, no bother – check out some of our suggestions for digital Palace gifts below.

Whether you've left your shopping late this year – all in hand, we're sure – or just happened to need that spark of inspiration, we’re here to help!

More Palace, more of the time

There’s never been a more exciting time to be a Crystal Palace fan – and a Membership is the best way to make the most of it!

Memberships are the perfect way to gain access to a whole host of exciting benefits, including exclusive Premier League ticket access, a Palace TV+ subscription, digital match programmes and invites to Member-only events.

Members also have access to purchase tickets put up for re-sale by Season Ticket Holders, giving you a second chance to secure your tickets to the biggest home matches remaining this historic season.

Additionally, Members enjoy a range of exclusive club shop discounts, and additional retail perks!