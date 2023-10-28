Tickets against Bournemouth will be priced as Category C (four purchasable per supporter); Liverpool as Category A (two per supporter); and Brighton as Category B (two per supporter).

Supporters are reminded that they are required to re-add their Friends and Family to their network to assign and manage each other’s tickets. Follow these simple steps.

SALES PHASES

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 30th October: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders

Thursday, 2nd November: Season Ticket holders and all Members

Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

SECURE SEATS NOW

Can't wait? Our Premium Matchday packages are available to book now!

Christmas offers a unique time to treat someone close to you to a day they'll always remember – and with our Premium Matchday packages, you'll be able to create stories and memories for years to come.

With these three home fixtures in the build-up to Christmas, and one in between Christmas Day and New Year (Palace's match against Brentford on Saturday, 30th December, 15:00 GMT), it's the perfect time to treat friends, family and loved ones to a day full of incredible moments at Selhurst Park.

Premium seats at Palace are the best in the house, overlooking the pitch from prime vantage points, surrounded by VIPs on the halfway line or from a private balcony directly above the goal, immersed in south London's famous matchday atmosphere.

Pre- and post-match entertainment is provided by club legends, while you'll receive top-tier service from our dedicated staff and at our on-hand bar.

To treat a Palace fan in your life this Christmas, you can view our range of hospitality packages here and enquire for Liverpool packages, or book right now for the Bournemouth, Brighton & Brentford games here.