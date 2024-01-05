Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive 72-hour priority window to secure their tickets, as one of several benefits included in their packages.

Tickets against Chelsea are priced as Category A (two purchasable per supporter) and Burnley as Category C (four per supporter).

Supporters are reminded that they are required to re-add their Friends and Family to their network to assign and manage each other’s tickets. Follow these simple steps.

SALES PHASES

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 GMT on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Monday, 8th January: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders

Thursday, 11th January: Season Ticket holders and all Members

Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

HOW TO RESELL

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make any of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

SECURE SEATS NOW

Can't wait? Our Premium Matchday packages are available to book now!

Treat someone close to you to a day they'll always remember: with our Premium Matchday packages, you'll be able to create stories and memories for years to come.

Premium seats at Palace are the best in the house, overlooking the pitch from prime vantage points, surrounded by VIPs on the halfway line or from a private balcony directly above the goal, immersed in south London's famous matchday atmosphere.

Pre- and post-match entertainment is provided by club legends, while you'll receive top-tier service from our dedicated staff and at our on-hand bar.

To treat a Palace fan in your life this Christmas, you can view our range of hospitality packages here and enquire for Chelsea packages, or book right now for the Burnley fixture here.

Available packages for Burnley include spaces in a Shared Executive Box (available from £294 per person), and availability in The 2010 Club (from £420 per person).

MATCH DETAILS

Chelsea (H):

Monday, 12th February

20:00 GMT

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Burnley (H):