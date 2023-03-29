Palace’s journey in the Premier League International Cup so far

The Premier League International Cup is a competition that gives homegrown talent from Category 1 Academies across the country the opportunity to test themselves against top European youth sides.

Twelve teams from Premier League 2 and 12 equivalent teams from elite European Academies were invited, with the competition split into three groups of eight.

Palace were competing in the competition for the first time and managed to top Group C - recording three wins in their four games played, including a standout 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain and a remarkable last-gasp win against Sporting Braga.

The three group winners, along with three second-place teams and two of the best third-place teams progressed into the quarter-finals.

Liverpool were one of the two best third-place teams, and they were drawn against Palace to set up the clash on Friday. Should Palace make it to the next round, they will face one of Fulham, PSV or Valencia.