Unfortunately, this game cannot be streamed on Palace TV+ due to tournament regulations, so the only way to back the boys will be to head down to Selhurst Park!

Tickets will be available to purchase shortly, from as low as £1, with Academy Founder Members able to attend for free (ticket reservation still required in advance).

If you can't make it to Selhurst Park on Tuesday 23rd May, you can keep up to date with all the action as it happens on the Official Palace Academy Twitter Account. Highlights of this game will be available on Palace TV the following day.