After their nail biting 5-3 win on penalties against Valencia in the semi-final, Crystal Palace Under-21s have set up a clash against Jong PSV in the Premier League International Cup final.
Darren Powell’s side have enjoyed a fantastic run in the tournament so far, beating Hertha Berlin early on and recording a remarkable 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages. They then overcame Liverpool in the quarter-finals, before winning the aforementioned semi-final at Selhurst Park.
The Dutch side have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, topping Group B and recording eye-catching results such as a 7-2 victory over Arsenal, and a 5-0 win over West Ham United, on their way to the final.