Johnson, who moved to Palace from London Bees four years ago, extends her stay in south London until the summer of 2024.

Last season the influential defender played 21 times in all competitions, including 16 times in the league, as Palace secured back-to-back top-five Women’s Championship finishes.

Johnson smiled: “I’m really proud to sign for Palace again. This will be my fifth year now, and I’ve seen the club transition from strength to strength. I’m so excited to be part of that progression again this year.

“Five years in the Women’s game is a very long time. This club feels like home. I absolutely love seeing the progress of the club, and I can’t wait to be a part of it in this upcoming season.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “Annabel embodies all that we – and the fans – love about Crystal Palace.

“She is a vital part of this Football Club, and with the new season quickly approaching, her attitude to standards, experience and dedication to Crystal Palace will be vital as we target an improved finish in the upcoming campaign.”

Palace’s 2023/24 Season Tickets are now on sale – which includes all home league matches at the Eagles’ new home at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium.

Along with new signings Lia Cataldo, Hayley Nolan and Shanade Hopcroft, as well as new head coach Laura Kaminski, Johnson is delighted to be part of Palace’s new chapter.

Johnson added: “Moving to Sutton is huge in the progression of the club. It’s a big part of us starting a new era, which is super exciting.

“I’m sure the facilities will be excellent. We’ll be playing on grass which will be fantastic for the girls and the spectators as well.

“For those who have been down before, we always appreciate your support – thank you.

"And for those of you thinking about coming down, whether with a new Season Ticket or just for a game: we appreciate you, we always play exciting football, and this league is nice and competitive – so you won’t regret it.”