Last year's FA Cup winners will provide a tough test for the Eagles, but Kaminski is confident that Palace will be able to create goal-scoring chances.

She said: “Manchester United are a defensively secure team and have conceded the fewest goals in the league. That shows how organised and disciplined they are.

"We know it won’t be easy, but we’ve shown before that we can break down solid defences, and we’ll look to do that again on Sunday.

"I fully back our squad to rise to the challenge and cause them problems.”