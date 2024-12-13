Head coach Laura Kaminski spoke to the press ahead of her side's Barclays Women’s Super League home match against Manchester United this Sunday, December 15th (14:00 GMT kick-off).
Last year's FA Cup winners will provide a tough test for the Eagles, but Kaminski is confident that Palace will be able to create goal-scoring chances.
She said: “Manchester United are a defensively secure team and have conceded the fewest goals in the league. That shows how organised and disciplined they are.
"We know it won’t be easy, but we’ve shown before that we can break down solid defences, and we’ll look to do that again on Sunday.
"I fully back our squad to rise to the challenge and cause them problems.”
Reflecting on the importance of the game, Kaminski stressed the team’s determination to end the year positively.
“This match is the last league game before Christmas, and the group are fully committed to giving it everything. We’ve worked so hard over the first half of the season, and every week brings lessons that make us stronger.
"The mindset in the team is fantastic, and we’re focused on pushing right to the end,” she said.
Returning to the VBS Community Stadium for their first home league fixture in over a month, Kaminski praised the fans’ unwavering support.
She said: “The fans have been brilliant, even in freezing conditions like during the cup match in midweek. Their energy gives us such a boost, and it’s important to us to pick up points at home, not just for the team but for them as well.
"Sutton has become a place where we feel settled, and the improvements to the playing surface have allowed us to play our game.”
On the progress her side has made this season, Kaminski was optimistic about the road ahead.
She said: “We’ve faced challenges, and it’s been frustrating at times, but we’ve also shown resilience. Scoring goals in the WSL is tough, but we’ve caused problems for strong teams. If we can build on what we’ve learned and manage key moments better, the results will follow.
“We’re in the mix, and as a newly promoted side, that’s where we need to be. It’s about staying with the pack and improving performances. The points will come, but this is a long-term journey, and we’re committed to seeing it through.”
Palace will play Manchester United at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 15th December at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton; tickets are still available here.