Last time out in the WSL, Palace scored two in the opening 11 minutes away at West Ham but eventually lost 5-2 in a back and forth game in East London.

Laura Kaminski and the team will be looking to end the year on a high as Palace face last season's FA Cup winners in what promises to be a thrilling WSL clash in Sutton.

Tickets are still available HERE from as little as £5 but if you can't make it down to the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, there are plenty of other ways to follow the action.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (15th December) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium, and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.