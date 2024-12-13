1. A Happy Outgoing Year

2024 has been a significant year for Palace Women, as Laura Kaminski guided the team to the top-flight of women's football for the first time ever, with Palace lifting the Women's Championship trophy in April.

You can relive that moment on Sunday, as the Barclays Women's Championship trophy will be on display in the Fanzone – with photo opportunities available to boot.

2. A perfect day out for the family

Arrive early and enjoy the Fanzone, complete with a DJ, face painter, and plenty of games and entertainment perfect for all ages!

It’s more than just a football match – it’s a day of fun and excitement for the whole family!