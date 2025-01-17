Barclays Women's Championship Newcastle United knocked out Middlesborough in the third round, before then beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the fourth round.

A win in this round will secure a first-ever place in the quarter-final for the Eagles, and you can get tickets for this huge clash here.

Match Details

Opponent : Newcastle United (H)

: Newcastle United (H) Date : Sunday, 9th February

: Sunday, 9th February Time : 13:00 GMT

: 13:00 GMT Competition : Adobe Women's FA Cup

: Adobe Women's FA Cup Venue: VBS Community Stadium

Ticket Price

Seated : Adults £12, U16s £5

: Adults £12, U16s £5 Standing: Adults £10, U16s £5

