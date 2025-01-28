A select number of players will be chosen to attend the training night at the CPFC Academy Training Ground (subject to permission from current clubs if applicable), with a view to being involved for the 2025/26 season. Further details will be sent out to those players selected.

Please note that there will be limited places available at each trial; we unfortunately cannot guarantee that we will be able to offer your child a trial.

To register your child's interest, please fill out the form below before Monday, 3rd February.

Register here!