      Burnley vs Crystal Palace

      Burnley 0 Palace 2

      Burnley0
      Palace2
      Schlupp22'
      Mitchell90'+4'
      Sat 04 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTurf Moor

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Hodgson names an unchanged side, with Eze returning to the matchday squad.
      • Schlupp prods Palace ahead after 22 minutes following Ayew’s excellent assist.
      • Johnstone saves well to keep the scores level just before half-time.
      • HT: Burnley 0-1 Palace
      • Eze returns to action after a lengthy spell out with injury.
      • Gudmundsson goes close for Burnley, steering narrowly wide of the far-post.
      • Johnstone saves well from Brownhill’s driven effort, then Rodriguez’s close-range header.
      • Mitchell scores late on to seal all three points for Palace.
      • FT: Burnley 0-2 Palace

      The hosts enjoyed much of the early possession and applied pressure to the Palace goal, earning corner after corner as the Eagles looked to establish themselves in the game.

      Their resilience came with a reward at the other end, thanks in no small part to the superb work-rate of Jordan Ayew. With Burnley hesitating in their efforts to play out from the back, Ayew nipped in and regained possession, sprinting away from his marker and into the penalty area, where he squared the ball for Jeff Schlupp to prod home.

      It was the best opportunity in a half of few chances, with Joachim Andersen proving vital defensively to snuff out Luca Koleosho’s run in behind, and Sam Johnstone saving well from a quick free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

      The second-half began unlike the first, with Palace seizing the early control of possession and Burnley forced to grow gradually back into the contest.

      The Eagles were boosted close to the hour mark by the return of Ebere Eze to action, after his lengthy spell on the sidelines working back towards full fitness.

      As the second-half wore on, Palace worked well to take the sting out of the game. Johann Gudmundsson came closest, steering narrowly wide of the far-post from close-range with Johnstone rooted to the spot, while Jay Rodriguez had the ball in the back of the net but was comfortably offside.

      The hosts increased the pressure in the final 10 minutes, with Johnstone called into action twice in quick succession to deny Josh Brownhill from distance and palm away Jay Rodriguez’s powerful close-range header.

      Five minutes of additional time saw Turf Moor find its voice once again, and Vincent Kompany’s side pushed forwards in search of an equaliser but to no avail – it was Palace to have the last laugh.

      The Eagles broke forwards, and Eze paused for the run of Tyrick Mitchell, who raced on to the lay-off and tucked home for his first goal since 2021.

      It meant a third away win of the season for Palace, the final whistle greeted exuberantly the away end, with players and fans travelling back to south London with an important three points.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
      90'+4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Goal! Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 2. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Jóhann Gudmundsson
      Jóhann
      Gudmundsson(7)
      off
      Jacob Bruun Larsen
      Jacob
      Bruun Larsen(34)
      on
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Lerma(8)
      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'

      free kick won

      Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dara O'Shea (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
      87'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Jordan Beyer
      Jordan
      Beyer(5)
      off
      Mike Trésor
      Mike
      Trésor(31)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      83'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilson Odobert (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilson Odobert.
      78'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Luca Koleosho
      Luca
      Koleosho(30)
      off
      Wilson Odobert
      Wilson
      Odobert(47)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Zeki Amdouni
      Zeki
      Amdouni(25)
      off
      Nathan Redmond
      Nathan
      Redmond(15)
      on
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Luca Koleosho is caught offside.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jay Rodríguez with a headed pass.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      72'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Zeki Amdouni tries a through ball, but Jay Rodríguez is caught offside.
      63'

      free kick won

      Sander Berge (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luca Koleosho.
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      58'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dara O'Shea with a cross.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sander Berge following a corner.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      James Trafford (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill following a corner.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luca Koleosho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      33'

      free kick won

      Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.
      28'

      free kick won

      Sander Berge (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      16'

      free kick won

      James Trafford (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Sander Berge (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      15'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

