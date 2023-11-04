Summary:

Hodgson names an unchanged side, with Eze returning to the matchday squad.

Schlupp prods Palace ahead after 22 minutes following Ayew’s excellent assist.

Johnstone saves well to keep the scores level just before half-time.

HT: Burnley 0-1 Palace

Eze returns to action after a lengthy spell out with injury.

Gudmundsson goes close for Burnley, steering narrowly wide of the far-post.

Johnstone saves well from Brownhill’s driven effort, then Rodriguez’s close-range header.

Mitchell scores late on to seal all three points for Palace.

FT: Burnley 0-2 Palace

The hosts enjoyed much of the early possession and applied pressure to the Palace goal, earning corner after corner as the Eagles looked to establish themselves in the game.

Their resilience came with a reward at the other end, thanks in no small part to the superb work-rate of Jordan Ayew. With Burnley hesitating in their efforts to play out from the back, Ayew nipped in and regained possession, sprinting away from his marker and into the penalty area, where he squared the ball for Jeff Schlupp to prod home.

It was the best opportunity in a half of few chances, with Joachim Andersen proving vital defensively to snuff out Luca Koleosho’s run in behind, and Sam Johnstone saving well from a quick free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

The second-half began unlike the first, with Palace seizing the early control of possession and Burnley forced to grow gradually back into the contest.

The Eagles were boosted close to the hour mark by the return of Ebere Eze to action, after his lengthy spell on the sidelines working back towards full fitness.

As the second-half wore on, Palace worked well to take the sting out of the game. Johann Gudmundsson came closest, steering narrowly wide of the far-post from close-range with Johnstone rooted to the spot, while Jay Rodriguez had the ball in the back of the net but was comfortably offside.

The hosts increased the pressure in the final 10 minutes, with Johnstone called into action twice in quick succession to deny Josh Brownhill from distance and palm away Jay Rodriguez’s powerful close-range header.

Five minutes of additional time saw Turf Moor find its voice once again, and Vincent Kompany’s side pushed forwards in search of an equaliser but to no avail – it was Palace to have the last laugh.

The Eagles broke forwards, and Eze paused for the run of Tyrick Mitchell, who raced on to the lay-off and tucked home for his first goal since 2021.

It meant a third away win of the season for Palace, the final whistle greeted exuberantly the away end, with players and fans travelling back to south London with an important three points.