Burnley 0 Palace 2
- McCarthy praises Palace’s ‘workhorse’ & ‘unbelievable talent’
- A fantastic four: The story of Palace's stunning weekend
- Five things we loved from Palace’s Turf Moor win
- Andersen wins MOTM for Burnley clean sheet
- Mitchell revels in goalscoring feeling at Turf Moor
- 13:27Extended Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+
Latest videosView all videos
- 13:27Extended Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+
- 100:17The Full 90: Burnley v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+100:17The Full 90: Burnley v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 03:42
- 02:25
- 01:48
- 06:29Roy talks to the press after Burnley win06:29Roy talks to the press after Burnley winPress Conferences
- 10:49
- 16:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley | Palace TV+16:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley | Palace TV+First-team
- 108:04The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Burnley | PalaceTV+108:04The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Burnley | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 02:17Chris Richards relives his first Palace goal02:17Chris Richards relives his first Palace goalInterviews
- 02:18Matheus França watches back his key moments02:18Matheus França watches back his key momentsInterviews
- 03:25The Manager’s thoughts on a perfect Selhurst start
Match Summary
Summary:
- Hodgson names an unchanged side, with Eze returning to the matchday squad.
- Schlupp prods Palace ahead after 22 minutes following Ayew’s excellent assist.
- Johnstone saves well to keep the scores level just before half-time.
- HT: Burnley 0-1 Palace
- Eze returns to action after a lengthy spell out with injury.
- Gudmundsson goes close for Burnley, steering narrowly wide of the far-post.
- Johnstone saves well from Brownhill’s driven effort, then Rodriguez’s close-range header.
- Mitchell scores late on to seal all three points for Palace.
- FT: Burnley 0-2 Palace
The hosts enjoyed much of the early possession and applied pressure to the Palace goal, earning corner after corner as the Eagles looked to establish themselves in the game.
Their resilience came with a reward at the other end, thanks in no small part to the superb work-rate of Jordan Ayew. With Burnley hesitating in their efforts to play out from the back, Ayew nipped in and regained possession, sprinting away from his marker and into the penalty area, where he squared the ball for Jeff Schlupp to prod home.
It was the best opportunity in a half of few chances, with Joachim Andersen proving vital defensively to snuff out Luca Koleosho’s run in behind, and Sam Johnstone saving well from a quick free-kick on the stroke of half-time.
The second-half began unlike the first, with Palace seizing the early control of possession and Burnley forced to grow gradually back into the contest.
The Eagles were boosted close to the hour mark by the return of Ebere Eze to action, after his lengthy spell on the sidelines working back towards full fitness.
As the second-half wore on, Palace worked well to take the sting out of the game. Johann Gudmundsson came closest, steering narrowly wide of the far-post from close-range with Johnstone rooted to the spot, while Jay Rodriguez had the ball in the back of the net but was comfortably offside.
The hosts increased the pressure in the final 10 minutes, with Johnstone called into action twice in quick succession to deny Josh Brownhill from distance and palm away Jay Rodriguez’s powerful close-range header.
Five minutes of additional time saw Turf Moor find its voice once again, and Vincent Kompany’s side pushed forwards in search of an equaliser but to no avail – it was Palace to have the last laugh.
The Eagles broke forwards, and Eze paused for the run of Tyrick Mitchell, who raced on to the lay-off and tucked home for his first goal since 2021.
It meant a third away win of the season for Palace, the final whistle greeted exuberantly the away end, with players and fans travelling back to south London with an important three points.
Match Blog
Full-Time
miss
Crystal Palace Goal!
Yellow Card
free kick won
Substitution
Yellow Card
free kick won
attempt saved
Substitution
Substitution
miss
end delay
start delay
attempt saved
corner
attempt saved
corner
attempt saved
Substitution
Substitution
offside
corner
miss
attempt blocked
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
offside
free kick won
free kick won
miss
Substitution
free kick won
miss
free kick won
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
First-Half Ends
miss
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
free kick won
corner
corner
miss
free kick won
miss
corner
free kick won
attempt blocked
corner
corner
free kick won
free kick won
miss
free kick won
Crystal Palace Goal!
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
attempt saved
free kick won
corner
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
corner
miss
corner
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
- McCarthy praises Palace’s ‘workhorse’ & ‘unbelievable talent’
- A fantastic four: The story of Palace's stunning weekend
- Five things we loved from Palace’s Turf Moor win
- Andersen wins MOTM for Burnley clean sheet
- Mitchell revels in goalscoring feeling at Turf Moor
- 13:27Extended Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+
Latest videosView all videos
- 13:27Extended Highlights: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+
- 100:17The Full 90: Burnley v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+100:17The Full 90: Burnley v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 03:42
- 02:25
- 01:48
- 06:29Roy talks to the press after Burnley win06:29Roy talks to the press after Burnley winPress Conferences
- 10:49
- 16:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley | Palace TV+16:48Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley | Palace TV+First-team
- 108:04The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Burnley | PalaceTV+108:04The Full 90 | Crystal Palace v Burnley | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 02:17Chris Richards relives his first Palace goal02:17Chris Richards relives his first Palace goalInterviews
- 02:18Matheus França watches back his key moments02:18Matheus França watches back his key momentsInterviews
- 03:25The Manager’s thoughts on a perfect Selhurst start
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
Match Summary
Summary:
- Hodgson names an unchanged side, with Eze returning to the matchday squad.
- Schlupp prods Palace ahead after 22 minutes following Ayew’s excellent assist.
- Johnstone saves well to keep the scores level just before half-time.
- HT: Burnley 0-1 Palace
- Eze returns to action after a lengthy spell out with injury.
- Gudmundsson goes close for Burnley, steering narrowly wide of the far-post.
- Johnstone saves well from Brownhill’s driven effort, then Rodriguez’s close-range header.
- Mitchell scores late on to seal all three points for Palace.
- FT: Burnley 0-2 Palace
The hosts enjoyed much of the early possession and applied pressure to the Palace goal, earning corner after corner as the Eagles looked to establish themselves in the game.
Their resilience came with a reward at the other end, thanks in no small part to the superb work-rate of Jordan Ayew. With Burnley hesitating in their efforts to play out from the back, Ayew nipped in and regained possession, sprinting away from his marker and into the penalty area, where he squared the ball for Jeff Schlupp to prod home.
It was the best opportunity in a half of few chances, with Joachim Andersen proving vital defensively to snuff out Luca Koleosho’s run in behind, and Sam Johnstone saving well from a quick free-kick on the stroke of half-time.
The second-half began unlike the first, with Palace seizing the early control of possession and Burnley forced to grow gradually back into the contest.
The Eagles were boosted close to the hour mark by the return of Ebere Eze to action, after his lengthy spell on the sidelines working back towards full fitness.
As the second-half wore on, Palace worked well to take the sting out of the game. Johann Gudmundsson came closest, steering narrowly wide of the far-post from close-range with Johnstone rooted to the spot, while Jay Rodriguez had the ball in the back of the net but was comfortably offside.
The hosts increased the pressure in the final 10 minutes, with Johnstone called into action twice in quick succession to deny Josh Brownhill from distance and palm away Jay Rodriguez’s powerful close-range header.
Five minutes of additional time saw Turf Moor find its voice once again, and Vincent Kompany’s side pushed forwards in search of an equaliser but to no avail – it was Palace to have the last laugh.
The Eagles broke forwards, and Eze paused for the run of Tyrick Mitchell, who raced on to the lay-off and tucked home for his first goal since 2021.
It meant a third away win of the season for Palace, the final whistle greeted exuberantly the away end, with players and fans travelling back to south London with an important three points.