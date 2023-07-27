Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Millonarios

      Palace 1 2

      Palace1
      O'Brien64'
      Millonarios2
      Castro74' 90'
      Thu 27 Jul 0:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesSeatGeek Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Hodgson makes five changes for pre-season match with Colombian champions
      • Thousands of Palace supporters celebrate Eagles’ arrival in Chicago
      • High temperatures and humidity disrupt flow of first half
      • Mateta sees lobbed finish deflect away
      • Ward makes crucial tackle on Valencia
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Millonarios
      • Second half opens up as temperatures cool
      • Tomkins makes key block and Guerra nods wide as Millonarios ramp up pressure
      • Matthews makes flying save from Cataño
      • Eze whips in corner for unmarked O’Brien to head home
      • Kind break of the ball allows Millonarios to equalise
      • Hughes and Mitchell suffer injuries
      • Millonarios win and convert penalty in final minute
      • FT: Palace 1-2 Millonarios

      A carnival atmosphere encompassed SeatGeek Stadium in the hours building up to kick-off as Palace and Millonarios supporters alike came together to celebrate their teams’ match-up in Chicago – a first Stateside visit for the Eagles since 2016.

      As well as a celebration of Palace’s international footballing family, there was one of the life of former manager Trevor Francis ahead of kick-off, a moment’s applause being observed ahead of kick-off following his sad passing earlier in the week.

      After a day of thunderstorms and weather warnings in Illinois, it was to a combination of roasting sunshine and humidity that the two sets of players emerged to a vociferous backing from Palace and Millonarios fans alike.

      The conditions perhaps suited better Palace’s third-ever south American opposition, who came into the game off the back of winning their 16th league title earlier in the summer.

      In truth, the stifling nature of the heat led to a stop-start first half with little to shout about for either side, save for a Jean-Philippe Mateta lob – after being played in by the advanced midfielder Will Hughes – which deflected away off a defender.

      Right-back Joel Ward made one particularly important challenge prior to the half-time whistle to stop Jader Valencia from getting a clean volley away, but it was otherwise a half of limited incident.

      After a half-time break in which international Palace fans met both Challenger, the internationally renowned American Bald Eagle, and mascot Pete the Eagle up close, the setting sun paved the way for a more open second period.

      Indeed, it was Millonarios who started the half the brighter, substitute James Tomkins blocking from Larry Vasquez and Edgar Guerra heading wide when well-placed.

      Moments later, Remi Matthews made an impressive flying save to deny Daniel Cataño’s curler, before Ward made another important intervention to stop Valencia getting a shot away inside the box.

      A quartet of substitutes – which included the departure of Hughes, who went down clutching his knee after a poor challenge by an opposition player – made an instant impact for Palace on the hour mark.

      After Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheick Doucouré linked up well to win a corner, Ebere Eze whipped the ball in and Jake O’Brien was left unmarked to thump a simple header home.

      But Millonarios persisted, and almost equalised five minutes later when Matthews was called upon to make a good reflex save after a cross deflected goalwards off O’Brien.

      Palace’s reprieve was temporary, albeit Millonarios’ equaliser fortuitous, after a kind break of the ball allowed Valencia to square for Leonardo Castro to slide home.

      Tyrick Mitchell appeared to suffer an injury in the build-up to the goal and went off, but it appeared all were destined for a unique sudden death penalty shoot-out to decide the destiny of the Chicago Nations Cup – until one final twist in Millonarios’ favour.

      With only seconds left on the clock, a clipped cross struck Schlupp and the referee awarded a contentious penalty. Up stepped Leonardo Castro again to slam an unstoppable low effort in from 12 yards.

      Hodgson and his players suffered only their second defeat of pre-season thus far, but while the scoreline in Chicago was not one the result they sought after, the scenes of Palace’s players going over to thank their Stateside fanbase at full-time certainly felt celebratory.

      UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla await in Detroit on Sunday.

      Palace: Matthews (GK); Ward (Mitchell, 62 (Gordon, 81)), Andersen (O’Brien, 45), Guéhi (Tomkins, 45), Clyne, Lerma (Eze, 62), Rïedewald (Doucouré, 62), Hughes (Schlupp, 62), Ahamada, Mateta (Edouard, 45), Ayew

      Subs: Johnstone (GK)

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 2.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Millonarios Goal

      Millonarios
      Goal!
      Millonarios
      Leonardo
      Castro(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 2. Leonardo Castro (Millonarios) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      88'

      Substitution

      Millonarios
      Larry
      Vásquez(5)
      off
      Dewar
      Victoria(24)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Millonarios
      Álvaro
      Montero(31)
      off
      Juan
      Moreno(1)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Millonarios
      Jorge
      Arias(17)
      off
      Andrés
      Murillo(2)
      on
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Millonarios. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jorge Arias.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Arias(17)
      Jorge Arias (Millonarios) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(37)
      on
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      81'

      free kick won

      Beckham David (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      75'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      74'

      Millonarios Goal

      Millonarios
      Goal!
      Millonarios
      Leonardo
      Castro(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 1. Leonardo Castro (Millonarios) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jader Valencia.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      71'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      71'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Millonarios).
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Leonardo Castro (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Daniel Giraldo (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Millonarios
      Edgar
      Guerra(15)
      off
      Beckham David(11)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Millonarios
      Juan
      Pereira(21)
      off
      Daniel
      Giraldo(8)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Millonarios
      Fernando
      Uribe(20)
      off
      Leonardo
      Castro(23)
      on
      64'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jake
      O'Brien(32)
      Jake O'Brien
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Millonarios 0. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Moreno.
      63'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      59'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Pereira(21)
      Juan Pereira (Millonarios) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Daniel Cataño (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Alex Moreno (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      Guerra(15)
      Edgar Guerra (Millonarios) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Millonarios. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Daniel Cataño (Millonarios) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Larry Vásquez.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jader Valencia (Millonarios) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edgar Guerra with a cross.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Larry Vásquez (Millonarios) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Cataño.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      45'

      Substitution

      Millonarios
      David
      Silva(14)
      off
      Daniel
      Cataño(10)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      Jake O'Brien
      Jake
      O'Brien(32)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Millonarios 0.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Edgar Guerra (Millonarios) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      free kick won

      David Silva (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      David Silva (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Millonarios).
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Silva (Millonarios) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Larry Vásquez.
      16'

      free kick won

      Larry Vásquez (Millonarios) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jorge Arias.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a through ball.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Remi Matthews
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      45'+2'
      substitution icon63'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon72'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      S

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon63'
      substitution icon82'
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon63'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon63'
      68'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon45'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      substitution icon63'
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      substitution icon45'
      64'
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon82'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon72'

      31
      Álvaro Montero
      GK
      substitution icon88'
      36
      Samuel Asprilla
      DF
      29
      Alex Moreno
      DF
      17
      Jorge Arias
      DF
      83'
      substitution icon88'
      13
      Elvis Perlaza
      DF
      21
      Juan Pereira
      MF
      59'
      substitution icon65'
      5
      Larry Vásquez
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      14
      David Silva
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Fernando Uribe
      S
      substitution icon65'
      16
      Jader Valencia
      S
      15
      Edgar Guerra
      S
      55'
      substitution icon65'

      1
      Juan Moreno
      substitution icon88'
      2
      Andrés Murillo
      substitution icon88'
      8
      Daniel Giraldo
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Daniel Cataño
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Beckham David
      substitution icon65'
      23
      Leonardo Castro
      substitution icon65'
      74'
      90'
      24
      Dewar Victoria
      substitution icon88'
      Team stats

      Millonarios
      Possession
      42%
      58%
      Total shots
      5
      6
      Shots on target
      2
      3
      Corners
      3
      2
      Passes completed
      369
      533
      Free kicks
      16
      9
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4247
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      7
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      2
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Touches
      53
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson Lerma
      Tackles
      2
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward

