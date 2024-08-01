Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gallery: Eagles return as Palace step up preparations for US Tour
Palace Wolves
Palace
Wolves
- Watch Palace v Crawley, plus three more matches, live on Palace TV+!
- Watch Palace’s open training on United States tour
- Celebrate Independence Day with flash sale: 25% off USA Tour tickets!
Latest videosView all videos
- 11:35
- 102:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Wolves | Palace TV+102:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Wolves | Palace TV+First-team
- 12:20Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves | Palace TV+12:20Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves | Palace TV+First-team
- 08:07Roy Hodgson’s post-match press conference08:07Roy Hodgson’s post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 02:53
- 02:37
- 14:52
- 15:40Extended Highlights: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 104:01The Full 90 | Wolves v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+104:01The Full 90 | Wolves v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 03:51The manager's reaction to the team's hard work03:51The manager's reaction to the team's hard workInterviews
- 02:26
- 02:32
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Gallery: Eagles return as Palace step up preparations for US Tour
- Watch Palace v Crawley, plus three more matches, live on Palace TV+!
- Watch Palace’s open training on United States tour
- Celebrate Independence Day with flash sale: 25% off USA Tour tickets!
Latest videosView all videos
- 11:35
- 102:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Wolves | Palace TV+102:16The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Wolves | Palace TV+First-team
- 12:20Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves | Palace TV+12:20Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves | Palace TV+First-team
- 08:07Roy Hodgson’s post-match press conference08:07Roy Hodgson’s post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 02:53
- 02:37
- 14:52
- 15:40Extended Highlights: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 104:01The Full 90 | Wolves v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+104:01The Full 90 | Wolves v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+First-team
- 03:51The manager's reaction to the team's hard work03:51The manager's reaction to the team's hard workInterviews
- 02:26
- 02:32
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today