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      Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk

      Palace 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1

      Palace2
      Pedrinho25' (OG)
      Sarr52'
      Shakhtar Donetsk1
      Eguinaldo34'
      Thu 07 May 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      UEFA Conference LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      First-team

      The Reaction Round-up as Palace book ticket to Leipzig

      First-team

      The Reaction Round-up as Palace book ticket to Leipzig

      Further reaction from Thursday night's memorable UEFA Conference League win over Shakhtar to secure a place in the Final – one of the best atmospheres seen at Selhurst Park in recent years...
      The Reaction Round-up as Palace book ticket to Leipzig

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      STRStrasbourg
      6
      5
      1
      0
      11
      5
      +6
      16
      2
      RAKRaków Czestochowa
      6
      4
      2
      0
      9
      2
      +7
      14
      3
      AEKAEK Athens
      6
      4
      1
      1
      14
      7
      +7
      13
      4
      SPASparta Prague
      6
      4
      1
      1
      10
      3
      +7
      13
      5
      RAYRayo Vallecano
      6
      4
      1
      1
      13
      7
      +6
      13
      6
      SHAShakhtar Donetsk
      6
      4
      1
      1
      10
      5
      +5
      13
      7
      1FS1. FSV Mainz 05
      6
      4
      1
      1
      7
      3
      +4
      13
      8
      AEKAEK Larnaca
      6
      3
      3
      0
      7
      1
      +6
      12
      9
      LAULausanne-Sport
      6
      3
      2
      1
      6
      3
      +3
      11
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      6
      3
      1
      2
      11
      6
      +5
      10
      11
      LECLech Poznan
      6
      3
      1
      2
      12
      8
      +4
      10
      12
      SAMSamsunspor
      6
      3
      1
      2
      10
      6
      +4
      10
      13
      CELCelje
      6
      3
      1
      2
      8
      7
      +1
      10
      14
      ALKAZ
      6
      3
      1
      2
      7
      7
      0
      10
      15
      FIOFiorentina
      6
      3
      0
      3
      8
      5
      +3
      9
      16
      RIJRijeka
      6
      2
      3
      1
      5
      2
      +3
      9
      17
      JAGJagiellonia Bialystok
      6
      2
      3
      1
      5
      4
      +1
      9
      18
      OMOOmonia Nicosia
      6
      2
      2
      2
      5
      4
      +1
      8
      19
      NOANoah
      6
      2
      2
      2
      6
      7
      -1
      8
      20
      DRIDrita
      6
      2
      2
      2
      4
      8
      -4
      8
      21
      KUPKuPS
      6
      1
      4
      1
      6
      5
      +1
      7
      22
      SHKShkendija
      6
      2
      1
      3
      4
      5
      -1
      7
      23
      ZRIZrinjski Mostar
      6
      2
      1
      3
      8
      10
      -2
      7
      24
      SIGSigma Olomouc
      6
      2
      1
      3
      7
      9
      -2
      7
      25
      UNIUniversitatea Craiova
      6
      2
      1
      3
      6
      8
      -2
      7
      26
      LINLincoln Red Imps
      6
      2
      1
      3
      7
      15
      -8
      7
      27
      KIEDynamo Kyiv
      6
      2
      0
      4
      9
      9
      0
      6
      28
      LEGLegia Warsaw
      6
      2
      0
      4
      8
      8
      0
      6
      29
      SKSSK Slovan Bratislava
      6
      2
      0
      4
      5
      9
      -4
      6
      30
      BREBreidablik
      6
      1
      2
      3
      6
      11
      -5
      5
      31
      SHAShamrock Rovers
      6
      1
      1
      4
      7
      13
      -6
      4
      32
      HCKHäcken
      6
      0
      3
      3
      5
      8
      -3
      3
      33
      HAMHamrun Spartans
      6
      1
      0
      5
      4
      11
      -7
      3
      34
      SHEShelbourne
      6
      0
      2
      4
      0
      7
      -7
      2
      35
      ABDNAberdeen
      6
      0
      2
      4
      3
      14
      -11
      2
      36
      SKRSK Rapid
      6
      0
      1
      5
      3
      14
      -11
      1

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Mykola Matviienko.
      89'

      free kick won

      Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daniel Muñoz
      Daniel
      Muñoz(2)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Adam Wharton
      Adam
      Wharton(20)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi
      Kamada(18)
      off
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mykola Matviienko with a cross.
      81'

      free kick won

      Isaque (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yéremy Pino
      Yéremy
      Pino(10)
      off
      Brennan Johnson
      Brennan
      Johnson(11)
      on
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      75'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Pedrinho(10)
      off
      Lucas Ferreira(37)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      Jørgen
      Strand Larsen(22)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      64'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      63'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Alaa Ghram (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alaa Ghram.
      62'

      free kick won

      Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
      56'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Oleh
      Ocheretko(27)
      off
      Newerton(11)
      on
      56'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Kauã Elias(19)
      off
      Lassina
      Traoré(2)
      on
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      54'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      50'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      46'

      free kick won

      Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Alisson Santana(30)
      off
      Isaque(14)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      post

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedrinho following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      34'

      Shakhtar Donetsk Goal

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Goal!
      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Eguinaldo(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Pedro Henrique.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleh Ocheretko.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      30'

      free kick won

      Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Yéremy Pino.
      27'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Vinícius Tobias(17)
      off
      Alaa
      Ghram(18)
      on
      27'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      27'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      25'

      Shakhtar Donetsk Own Goal

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Goal!
      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Pedrinho(13)
      Own Goal by Pedro Henrique, Shakhtar Donetsk. Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      24'

      free kick won

      Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho.
      20'

      free kick won

      Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Bondar(5)
      Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
      12'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.
      10'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      10'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yéremy Pino is caught offside.
      7'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      5'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho.
      2'

      free kick won

      Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      23
      Jaydee Canvot
      DF
      5
      Maxence Lacroix
      DF
      20
      Adam Wharton
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      2
      Daniel Muñoz
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      18
      Daichi Kamada
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Yéremy Pino
      S
      substitution icon78'
      7
      Ismaïla Sarr
      S
      52'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      substitution icon88'
      11
      Brennan Johnson
      substitution icon78'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon89'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon89'
      22
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      substitution icon66'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      34
      Chadi Riad
      42
      Kaden Rodney
      44
      Walter Benítez
      55
      Justin Devenny
      59
      Rio Cardines

      Starting lineup

      31
      Dmytro Riznyk
      GK
      22
      Mykola Matvienko
      DF
      17
      Vinícius Tobias
      DF
      substitution icon27'
      13
      Pedrinho
      DF
      25'
      5
      Valerii Bondar
      DF
      15'
      7
      Eguinaldo
      MF
      34'
      27
      Oleh Ocheretko
      MF
      substitution icon56'
      10
      Pedrinho
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      6
      Marlon Gomes
      MF
      30
      Alisson Santana
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Kauã Elias
      S
      substitution icon56'

      Substitutes

      2
      Lassina Traoré
      substitution icon56'
      8
      Dmytro Kryskiv
      11
      Newerton
      substitution icon56'
      14
      Isaque
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Irakli Azarovi
      18
      Alaa Ghram
      substitution icon27'
      21
      Artem Bondarenko
      29
      Yehor Nazaryna
      37
      Lucas Ferreira
      substitution icon75'
      48
      Denys Tvardovskyi
      49
      Luca Meirelles
      68
      Prosper Obah
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Possession
      34%
      67%
      Total shots
      11
      17
      Shots on target
      5
      6
      Corners
      1
      5
      Passes completed
      209
      498
      Free kicks
      10
      8
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2831
      Jaydee Canvot
      Jaydee Canvot
      Duels won
      9
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi Kamada
      Crosses
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Touches
      52
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Tackles
      5
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      STR
      0-1
      RAY

      First-team

      The Reaction Round-up as Palace book ticket to Leipzig

      First-team

      The Reaction Round-up as Palace book ticket to Leipzig

      Further reaction from Thursday night's memorable UEFA Conference League win over Shakhtar to secure a place in the Final – one of the best atmospheres seen at Selhurst Park in recent years...
      The Reaction Round-up as Palace book ticket to Leipzig

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      23
      Jaydee Canvot
      DF
      5
      Maxence Lacroix
      DF
      20
      Adam Wharton
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      2
      Daniel Muñoz
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      18
      Daichi Kamada
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Yéremy Pino
      S
      substitution icon78'
      7
      Ismaïla Sarr
      S
      52'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      substitution icon88'
      11
      Brennan Johnson
      substitution icon78'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon89'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon89'
      22
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      substitution icon66'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      34
      Chadi Riad
      42
      Kaden Rodney
      44
      Walter Benítez
      55
      Justin Devenny
      59
      Rio Cardines

      Starting lineup

      31
      Dmytro Riznyk
      GK
      22
      Mykola Matvienko
      DF
      17
      Vinícius Tobias
      DF
      substitution icon27'
      13
      Pedrinho
      DF
      25'
      5
      Valerii Bondar
      DF
      15'
      7
      Eguinaldo
      MF
      34'
      27
      Oleh Ocheretko
      MF
      substitution icon56'
      10
      Pedrinho
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      6
      Marlon Gomes
      MF
      30
      Alisson Santana
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Kauã Elias
      S
      substitution icon56'

      Substitutes

      2
      Lassina Traoré
      substitution icon56'
      8
      Dmytro Kryskiv
      11
      Newerton
      substitution icon56'
      14
      Isaque
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Irakli Azarovi
      18
      Alaa Ghram
      substitution icon27'
      21
      Artem Bondarenko
      29
      Yehor Nazaryna
      37
      Lucas Ferreira
      substitution icon75'
      48
      Denys Tvardovskyi
      49
      Luca Meirelles
      68
      Prosper Obah
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Possession
      34%
      67%
      Total shots
      11
      17
      Shots on target
      5
      6
      Corners
      1
      5
      Passes completed
      209
      498
      Free kicks
      10
      8
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2831
      Jaydee Canvot
      Jaydee Canvot
      Duels won
      9
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi Kamada
      Crosses
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Touches
      52
      Chris Richards
      Chris Richards
      Tackles
      5
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      STR
      0-1
      RAY
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      STRStrasbourg
      6
      5
      1
      0
      11
      5
      +6
      16
      2
      RAKRaków Czestochowa
      6
      4
      2
      0
      9
      2
      +7
      14
      3
      AEKAEK Athens
      6
      4
      1
      1
      14
      7
      +7
      13
      4
      SPASparta Prague
      6
      4
      1
      1
      10
      3
      +7
      13
      5
      RAYRayo Vallecano
      6
      4
      1
      1
      13
      7
      +6
      13
      6
      SHAShakhtar Donetsk
      6
      4
      1
      1
      10
      5
      +5
      13
      7
      1FS1. FSV Mainz 05
      6
      4
      1
      1
      7
      3
      +4
      13
      8
      AEKAEK Larnaca
      6
      3
      3
      0
      7
      1
      +6
      12
      9
      LAULausanne-Sport
      6
      3
      2
      1
      6
      3
      +3
      11
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      6
      3
      1
      2
      11
      6
      +5
      10
      11
      LECLech Poznan
      6
      3
      1
      2
      12
      8
      +4
      10
      12
      SAMSamsunspor
      6
      3
      1
      2
      10
      6
      +4
      10
      13
      CELCelje
      6
      3
      1
      2
      8
      7
      +1
      10
      14
      ALKAZ
      6
      3
      1
      2
      7
      7
      0
      10
      15
      FIOFiorentina
      6
      3
      0
      3
      8
      5
      +3
      9
      16
      RIJRijeka
      6
      2
      3
      1
      5
      2
      +3
      9
      17
      JAGJagiellonia Bialystok
      6
      2
      3
      1
      5
      4
      +1
      9
      18
      OMOOmonia Nicosia
      6
      2
      2
      2
      5
      4
      +1
      8
      19
      NOANoah
      6
      2
      2
      2
      6
      7
      -1
      8
      20
      DRIDrita
      6
      2
      2
      2
      4
      8
      -4
      8
      21
      KUPKuPS
      6
      1
      4
      1
      6
      5
      +1
      7
      22
      SHKShkendija
      6
      2
      1
      3
      4
      5
      -1
      7
      23
      ZRIZrinjski Mostar
      6
      2
      1
      3
      8
      10
      -2
      7
      24
      SIGSigma Olomouc
      6
      2
      1
      3
      7
      9
      -2
      7
      25
      UNIUniversitatea Craiova
      6
      2
      1
      3
      6
      8
      -2
      7
      26
      LINLincoln Red Imps
      6
      2
      1
      3
      7
      15
      -8
      7
      27
      KIEDynamo Kyiv
      6
      2
      0
      4
      9
      9
      0
      6
      28
      LEGLegia Warsaw
      6
      2
      0
      4
      8
      8
      0
      6
      29
      SKSSK Slovan Bratislava
      6
      2
      0
      4
      5
      9
      -4
      6
      30
      BREBreidablik
      6
      1
      2
      3
      6
      11
      -5
      5
      31
      SHAShamrock Rovers
      6
      1
      1
      4
      7
      13
      -6
      4
      32
      HCKHäcken
      6
      0
      3
      3
      5
      8
      -3
      3
      33
      HAMHamrun Spartans
      6
      1
      0
      5
      4
      11
      -7
      3
      34
      SHEShelbourne
      6
      0
      2
      4
      0
      7
      -7
      2
      35
      ABDNAberdeen
      6
      0
      2
      4
      3
      14
      -11
      2
      36
      SKRSK Rapid
      6
      0
      1
      5
      3
      14
      -11
      1

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Mykola Matviienko.
      89'

      free kick won

      Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daniel Muñoz
      Daniel
      Muñoz(2)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Adam Wharton
      Adam
      Wharton(20)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi
      Kamada(18)
      off
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mykola Matviienko with a cross.
      81'

      free kick won

      Isaque (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yéremy Pino
      Yéremy
      Pino(10)
      off
      Brennan Johnson
      Brennan
      Johnson(11)
      on
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      75'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Pedrinho(10)
      off
      Lucas Ferreira(37)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Jørgen Strand Larsen
      Jørgen
      Strand Larsen(22)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      64'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      63'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Alaa Ghram (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alaa Ghram.
      62'

      free kick won

      Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
      56'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Oleh
      Ocheretko(27)
      off
      Newerton(11)
      on
      56'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Kauã Elias(19)
      off
      Lassina
      Traoré(2)
      on
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      54'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      50'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      46'

      free kick won

      Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Alisson Santana(30)
      off
      Isaque(14)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      post

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedrinho following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      34'

      Shakhtar Donetsk Goal

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Goal!
      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Eguinaldo(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Pedro Henrique.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleh Ocheretko.
      33'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      30'

      free kick won

      Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Yéremy Pino.
      27'

      Substitution

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Vinícius Tobias(17)
      off
      Alaa
      Ghram(18)
      on
      27'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      27'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      25'

      Shakhtar Donetsk Own Goal

      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Goal!
      Shakhtar Donetsk
      Pedrinho(13)
      Own Goal by Pedro Henrique, Shakhtar Donetsk. Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      24'

      free kick won

      Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho.
      20'

      free kick won

      Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Bondar(5)
      Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
      12'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.
      10'

      VAR cancelled goal

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      10'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yéremy Pino is caught offside.
      7'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      5'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
      4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho.
      2'

      free kick won

      Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.