Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Pino on his pride at playing for Palace fans & reaching Leipzig
Palace 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Palace2
Pedrinho25' (OG)
Sarr52'
Shakhtar Donetsk1
Eguinaldo34'
- Wharton explains his stunned full-time reaction at Selhurst Park
- The Numbers: The best statistics as Palace broke new ground
- Sarr's message after another huge European night
- Your Player of the Match from last night's semi-final victory – revealed!
- Milestone man Clyne reveals what he thinks is the secret to success in Europe
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
STRStrasbourg
6
5
1
0
11
5
+6
16
2
RAKRaków Czestochowa
6
4
2
0
9
2
+7
14
3
AEKAEK Athens
6
4
1
1
14
7
+7
13
4
SPASparta Prague
6
4
1
1
10
3
+7
13
5
RAYRayo Vallecano
6
4
1
1
13
7
+6
13
6
SHAShakhtar Donetsk
6
4
1
1
10
5
+5
13
7
1FS1. FSV Mainz 05
6
4
1
1
7
3
+4
13
8
AEKAEK Larnaca
6
3
3
0
7
1
+6
12
9
LAULausanne-Sport
6
3
2
1
6
3
+3
11
10
CRYCrystal Palace
6
3
1
2
11
6
+5
10
11
LECLech Poznan
6
3
1
2
12
8
+4
10
12
SAMSamsunspor
6
3
1
2
10
6
+4
10
13
CELCelje
6
3
1
2
8
7
+1
10
14
ALKAZ
6
3
1
2
7
7
0
10
15
FIOFiorentina
6
3
0
3
8
5
+3
9
16
RIJRijeka
6
2
3
1
5
2
+3
9
17
JAGJagiellonia Bialystok
6
2
3
1
5
4
+1
9
18
OMOOmonia Nicosia
6
2
2
2
5
4
+1
8
19
NOANoah
6
2
2
2
6
7
-1
8
20
DRIDrita
6
2
2
2
4
8
-4
8
21
KUPKuPS
6
1
4
1
6
5
+1
7
22
SHKShkendija
6
2
1
3
4
5
-1
7
23
ZRIZrinjski Mostar
6
2
1
3
8
10
-2
7
24
SIGSigma Olomouc
6
2
1
3
7
9
-2
7
25
UNIUniversitatea Craiova
6
2
1
3
6
8
-2
7
26
LINLincoln Red Imps
6
2
1
3
7
15
-8
7
27
KIEDynamo Kyiv
6
2
0
4
9
9
0
6
28
LEGLegia Warsaw
6
2
0
4
8
8
0
6
29
SKSSK Slovan Bratislava
6
2
0
4
5
9
-4
6
30
BREBreidablik
6
1
2
3
6
11
-5
5
31
SHAShamrock Rovers
6
1
1
4
7
13
-6
4
32
HCKHäcken
6
0
3
3
5
8
-3
3
33
HAMHamrun Spartans
6
1
0
5
4
11
-7
3
34
SHEShelbourne
6
0
2
4
0
7
-7
2
35
ABDNAberdeen
6
0
2
4
3
14
-11
2
36
SKRSK Rapid
6
0
1
5
3
14
-11
1
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Mykola Matviienko.
89'
free kick won
Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Daniel
Muñoz(2)off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)on
89'
Substitution
Adam
Wharton(20)off
Will
Hughes(19)on
88'
Substitution
Daichi
Kamada(18)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mykola Matviienko with a cross.
81'
free kick won
Isaque (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
78'
Substitution
Yéremy
Pino(10)off
Brennan
Johnson(11)on
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
75'
Substitution
Pedrinho(10)off
Lucas Ferreira(37)on
75'
free kick won
Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
66'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)on
66'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
64'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
63'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Alaa Ghram (Shakhtar Donetsk).
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alaa Ghram.
62'
free kick won
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
56'
Substitution
Oleh
Ocheretko(27)off
Newerton(11)on
56'
Substitution
Kauã Elias(19)off
Lassina
Traoré(2)on
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
54'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
50'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
46'
free kick won
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Alisson Santana(30)off
Isaque(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
45'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
post
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedrinho following a corner.
41'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
40'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
35'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
34'
Shakhtar Donetsk Goal
Goal!
Eguinaldo(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Pedro Henrique.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleh Ocheretko.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
30'
free kick won
Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Yéremy Pino.
27'
Substitution
Vinícius Tobias(17)off
Alaa
Ghram(18)on
27'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
27'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk).
25'
Shakhtar Donetsk Own Goal
Goal!
Pedrinho(13)
Own Goal by Pedro Henrique, Shakhtar Donetsk. Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
24'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho.
20'
free kick won
Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
15'
Yellow Card
Bondar(5)
Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
12'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.
10'
VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yéremy Pino is caught offside.
7'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho.
2'
free kick won
Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
31
Dmytro Riznyk
GK
22
Mykola Matvienko
DF
17
Vinícius Tobias
DF
27'
13
Pedrinho
DF
25'
5
Valerii Bondar
DF
15'
7
Eguinaldo
MF
34'
27
Oleh Ocheretko
MF
56'
10
Pedrinho
MF
75'
6
Marlon Gomes
MF
30
Alisson Santana
MF
45'
19
Kauã Elias
S
56'
Substitutes
2
Lassina Traoré
56'
8
Dmytro Kryskiv
11
Newerton
56'
14
Isaque
45'
16
Irakli Azarovi
18
Alaa Ghram
27'
21
Artem Bondarenko
29
Yehor Nazaryna
37
Lucas Ferreira
75'
48
Denys Tvardovskyi
49
Luca Meirelles
68
Prosper Obah
Team stats
Possession
34%
67%
Total shots
11
17
Shots on target
5
6
Corners
1
5
Passes completed
209
498
Free kicks
10
8
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
STR
0-1
RAY
- Pino on his pride at playing for Palace fans & reaching Leipzig
- Wharton explains his stunned full-time reaction at Selhurst Park
- The Numbers: The best statistics as Palace broke new ground
- Sarr's message after another huge European night
- Your Player of the Match from last night's semi-final victory – revealed!
- Milestone man Clyne reveals what he thinks is the secret to success in Europe
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
31
Dmytro Riznyk
GK
22
Mykola Matvienko
DF
17
Vinícius Tobias
DF
27'
13
Pedrinho
DF
25'
5
Valerii Bondar
DF
15'
7
Eguinaldo
MF
34'
27
Oleh Ocheretko
MF
56'
10
Pedrinho
MF
75'
6
Marlon Gomes
MF
30
Alisson Santana
MF
45'
19
Kauã Elias
S
56'
Substitutes
2
Lassina Traoré
56'
8
Dmytro Kryskiv
11
Newerton
56'
14
Isaque
45'
16
Irakli Azarovi
18
Alaa Ghram
27'
21
Artem Bondarenko
29
Yehor Nazaryna
37
Lucas Ferreira
75'
48
Denys Tvardovskyi
49
Luca Meirelles
68
Prosper Obah
Team stats
Possession
34%
67%
Total shots
11
17
Shots on target
5
6
Corners
1
5
Passes completed
209
498
Free kicks
10
8
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
STR
0-1
RAY
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
STRStrasbourg
6
5
1
0
11
5
+6
16
2
RAKRaków Czestochowa
6
4
2
0
9
2
+7
14
3
AEKAEK Athens
6
4
1
1
14
7
+7
13
4
SPASparta Prague
6
4
1
1
10
3
+7
13
5
RAYRayo Vallecano
6
4
1
1
13
7
+6
13
6
SHAShakhtar Donetsk
6
4
1
1
10
5
+5
13
7
1FS1. FSV Mainz 05
6
4
1
1
7
3
+4
13
8
AEKAEK Larnaca
6
3
3
0
7
1
+6
12
9
LAULausanne-Sport
6
3
2
1
6
3
+3
11
10
CRYCrystal Palace
6
3
1
2
11
6
+5
10
11
LECLech Poznan
6
3
1
2
12
8
+4
10
12
SAMSamsunspor
6
3
1
2
10
6
+4
10
13
CELCelje
6
3
1
2
8
7
+1
10
14
ALKAZ
6
3
1
2
7
7
0
10
15
FIOFiorentina
6
3
0
3
8
5
+3
9
16
RIJRijeka
6
2
3
1
5
2
+3
9
17
JAGJagiellonia Bialystok
6
2
3
1
5
4
+1
9
18
OMOOmonia Nicosia
6
2
2
2
5
4
+1
8
19
NOANoah
6
2
2
2
6
7
-1
8
20
DRIDrita
6
2
2
2
4
8
-4
8
21
KUPKuPS
6
1
4
1
6
5
+1
7
22
SHKShkendija
6
2
1
3
4
5
-1
7
23
ZRIZrinjski Mostar
6
2
1
3
8
10
-2
7
24
SIGSigma Olomouc
6
2
1
3
7
9
-2
7
25
UNIUniversitatea Craiova
6
2
1
3
6
8
-2
7
26
LINLincoln Red Imps
6
2
1
3
7
15
-8
7
27
KIEDynamo Kyiv
6
2
0
4
9
9
0
6
28
LEGLegia Warsaw
6
2
0
4
8
8
0
6
29
SKSSK Slovan Bratislava
6
2
0
4
5
9
-4
6
30
BREBreidablik
6
1
2
3
6
11
-5
5
31
SHAShamrock Rovers
6
1
1
4
7
13
-6
4
32
HCKHäcken
6
0
3
3
5
8
-3
3
33
HAMHamrun Spartans
6
1
0
5
4
11
-7
3
34
SHEShelbourne
6
0
2
4
0
7
-7
2
35
ABDNAberdeen
6
0
2
4
3
14
-11
2
36
SKRSK Rapid
6
0
1
5
3
14
-11
1
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace). Assisted by Mykola Matviienko.
89'
free kick won
Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Daniel
Muñoz(2)off
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)on
89'
Substitution
Adam
Wharton(20)off
Will
Hughes(19)on
88'
Substitution
Daichi
Kamada(18)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mykola Matviienko with a cross.
81'
free kick won
Isaque (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
78'
Substitution
Yéremy
Pino(10)off
Brennan
Johnson(11)on
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
75'
Substitution
Pedrinho(10)off
Lucas Ferreira(37)on
75'
free kick won
Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valerii Bondar.
66'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)on
66'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
64'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
63'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Alaa Ghram (Shakhtar Donetsk).
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alaa Ghram.
62'
free kick won
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
56'
Substitution
Oleh
Ocheretko(27)off
Newerton(11)on
56'
Substitution
Kauã Elias(19)off
Lassina
Traoré(2)on
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
54'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
50'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
46'
free kick won
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Alisson Santana(30)off
Isaque(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
45'+3'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
45'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
post
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pedrinho following a corner.
41'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
40'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
35'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
34'
Shakhtar Donetsk Goal
Goal!
Eguinaldo(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Pedro Henrique.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleh Ocheretko.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
30'
free kick won
Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Yéremy Pino.
27'
Substitution
Vinícius Tobias(17)off
Alaa
Ghram(18)on
27'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
27'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk).
25'
Shakhtar Donetsk Own Goal
Goal!
Pedrinho(13)
Own Goal by Pedro Henrique, Shakhtar Donetsk. Crystal Palace 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
24'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho.
20'
free kick won
Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
15'
Yellow Card
Bondar(5)
Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
12'
VAR
VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.
10'
VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yéremy Pino is caught offside.
7'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace).
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho.
2'
free kick won
Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.