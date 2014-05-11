Skip navigation
Premier League
//
Craven Cottage
Fulham
2
2
Crystal Palace
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
3
3
DRAW
Liverpool
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
2
LOSS
Manchester City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Boleyn Ground
West Ham United
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Goodison Park
Everton
(A)
2
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
0
WIN
Aston Villa
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City
(A)
0
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
0
WIN
Chelsea
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
St. James' Park
Newcastle United
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Stadium of Light
Sunderland
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Southampton
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea City
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
2
LOSS
Manchester United
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
3
1
WIN
West Bromwich Albion
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
0
WIN
Hull City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
0
WIN
Stoke City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
White Hart Lane
Tottenham Hotspur
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Norwich City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Villa Park
Aston Villa
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
3
LOSS
Newcastle United
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
0
WIN
Cardiff City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
0
WIN
West Ham United
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Carrow Road
Norwich City
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
The MKM Stadium
Hull City
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Everton
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
The Hawthorns
West Bromwich Albion
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
2
LOSS
Arsenal
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
4
LOSS
Fulham
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Anfield
Liverpool
(A)
3
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
2
LOSS
Swansea City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Old Trafford
Manchester United
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
3
1
WIN
Sunderland
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
bet365 Stadium
Stoke City
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Tottenham Hotspur
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre