Skip navigation
      • First-Team
      • Premier League
      • 13/14
      Brought to you by
      KO listed in users′ timezone

      • Premier League//Craven Cottage

        Fulham
        Fulham
        22
        Crystal Palace
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        33
        DRAW
        Liverpool(H)
        Liverpool

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        02
        LOSS
        Manchester City(H)
        Manchester City

      • Premier League

        //Boleyn Ground
        West Ham United(A)
        West Ham United
        01
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Goodison Park
        Everton(A)
        Everton
        23
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        10
        WIN
        Aston Villa(H)
        Aston Villa

      • Premier League

        //Cardiff City Stadium
        Cardiff City(A)
        Cardiff City
        03
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        10
        WIN
        Chelsea(H)
        Chelsea

      • Premier League

        //St. James' Park
        Newcastle United(A)
        Newcastle United
        10
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Stadium of Light
        Sunderland(A)
        Sunderland
        00
        DRAW
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        01
        LOSS
        Southampton(H)
        Southampton

      • Premier League

        //Swansea.com Stadium
        Swansea City(A)
        Swansea City
        11
        DRAW
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        02
        LOSS
        Manchester United(H)
        Manchester United

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        31
        WIN
        West Bromwich Albion(H)
        West Bromwich Albion

      • Premier League

        //Emirates Stadium
        Arsenal(A)
        Arsenal
        20
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        10
        WIN
        Hull City(H)
        Hull City

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        10
        WIN
        Stoke City(H)
        Stoke City

      • Premier League

        //White Hart Lane
        Tottenham Hotspur(A)
        Tottenham Hotspur
        20
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        11
        DRAW
        Norwich City(H)
        Norwich City

      • Premier League

        //Etihad Stadium
        Manchester City(A)
        Manchester City
        10
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Villa Park
        Aston Villa(A)
        Aston Villa
        01
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        03
        LOSS
        Newcastle United(H)
        Newcastle United

      • Premier League

        //Stamford Bridge
        Chelsea(A)
        Chelsea
        21
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        20
        WIN
        Cardiff City(H)
        Cardiff City

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        10
        WIN
        West Ham United(H)
        West Ham United

      • Premier League

        //Carrow Road
        Norwich City(A)
        Norwich City
        10
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //The MKM Stadium
        Hull City(A)
        Hull City
        01
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        00
        DRAW
        Everton(H)
        Everton

      • Premier League

        //The Hawthorns
        West Bromwich Albion(A)
        West Bromwich Albion
        20
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        02
        LOSS
        Arsenal(H)
        Arsenal

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        14
        LOSS
        Fulham(H)
        Fulham

      • Premier League

        //Anfield
        Liverpool(A)
        Liverpool
        31
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //St. Mary's Stadium
        Southampton(A)
        Southampton
        20
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        02
        LOSS
        Swansea City(H)
        Swansea City

      • Premier League

        //Old Trafford
        Manchester United(A)
        Manchester United
        20
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        31
        WIN
        Sunderland(H)
        Sunderland

      • Premier League

        //bet365 Stadium
        Stoke City(A)
        Stoke City
        21
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Premier League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        01
        LOSS
        Tottenham Hotspur(H)
        Tottenham Hotspur