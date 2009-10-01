Skip navigation
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      ASTAston Villa U18
      9
      7
      1
      1
      21
      13
      +8
      22
      2
      SOUSouthampton U18
      9
      3
      5
      1
      20
      16
      +4
      14
      3
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      8
      3
      4
      1
      21
      11
      +10
      13
      4
      FULFulham U18
      8
      4
      1
      3
      20
      14
      +6
      13
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      8
      3
      2
      3
      21
      19
      +2
      11
      6
      WESWest Ham United U18
      8
      2
      4
      2
      18
      15
      +3
      10
      7
      NORNorwich City U18
      8
      2
      4
      2
      18
      18
      0
      10
      8
      ARSArsenal U18
      8
      2
      4
      2
      18
      19
      -1
      10
      9
      LEILeicester City U18
      8
      2
      3
      3
      16
      18
      -2
      9
      10
      CHEChelsea U18
      8
      3
      0
      5
      17
      20
      -3
      9
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      8
      2
      3
      3
      15
      20
      -5
      9
      12
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      8
      1
      3
      4
      15
      25
      -10
      6
      13
      REAReading U18
      8
      1
      2
      5
      7
      19
      -12
      5