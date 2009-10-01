- Under-21
- Premier League 2 - Division 1
- 22/23
Brought to you by
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHEChelsea U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
EVEEverton U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
FULFulham U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEILeicester City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LIVLiverpool U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
MANManchester City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
MANManchester United U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
WESWest Ham United U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0