pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ASTAston Villa Women
14
13
1
0
39
11
+28
40
2
SHESheffield United Women
14
11
1
2
46
16
+30
34
3
DURDurham Women
14
10
2
2
33
10
+23
32
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
15
8
2
5
25
24
+1
26
5
LONLondon Bees Ladies
12
4
3
5
16
19
-3
15
6
LEILeicester City Women
15
4
3
8
22
35
-13
15
7
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
12
3
1
8
13
25
-12
10
8
LEWLewes Women
12
2
3
7
10
18
-8
9
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
14
2
4
8
15
33
-18
10
10
COVCoventry United Ladies
14
2
3
9
19
35
-16
9
11
CHACharlton Athletic Women
12
0
7
5
9
21
-12
7