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      Crystal Palace U18 vs Manchester United U18

      Crystal Palace U18 1 Manchester United U18 1

      Palace U181
      Casey90+4'
      Manchester United U181
      Ajayi20'
      Wed 22 Apr 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      English U18 Premier League CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

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      0101
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      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      120'

      Yellow Card

      Benetton(1)
      120'

      Yellow Card

      Ibragimov(15)
      120+1'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Cameron
      Byrne-Hughes(1)
      off
      Fred
      Heath(13)
      on
      102'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Sean Somade
      Sean
      Somade(5)
      off
      Hugo
      Bull(12)
      on
      100'

      Yellow Card

      Walker-Smith(4)
      90+4'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Ben
      Casey(9)
      Ben Casey
      90+3'

      Yellow Card

      Kukonki(5)
      90+2'

      Red Card

      Mills(3)
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Benamar(3)
      84'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Rafe
      McCormack(6)
      off
      Jay
      McEvoy(14)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Donte Martin
      Donte
      Martin(11)
      off
      Kayden
      Michael Moses(15)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Joseph
      Gabriel(10)
      off
      Amir
      Ibragimov(15)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Nathaniel-Junior
      Brown(7)
      off
      James
      Overy(12)
      on
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Okoli(6)
      56'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Noah
      Ajayi(11)
      off
      Samuel Lusale
      Samuel
      Lusale(16)
      on
      20'

      Manchester United U18 Goal

      Manchester United U18
      Goal!
      Manchester United U18
      Noah
      Ajayi(11)

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lucca Benetton
      GK
      120'
      3
      Dean Benamar
      DF
      86'
      2
      Jacob Fasida
      DF
      5
      Sean Somade
      DF
      substitution icon102'
      4
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      DF
      100'
      11
      Donte Martin
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Raihaan Anderson
      MF
      10
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      MF
      6
      Chuks Okoli
      MF
      65'
      8
      Euan Danaher
      MF
      9
      Ben Casey
      S
      90+4'

      Substitutes

      12
      Hugo Bull
      substitution icon102'
      13
      Jack Mason
      14
      Dylan Monk
      15
      Kayden Michael Moses
      substitution icon80'
      16
      Khyan Frazer-Williams

      Starting lineup

      1
      Cameron Byrne-Hughes
      GK
      substitution icon120+1'
      5
      Godwill Kukonki
      DF
      90+3'
      2
      Yuel Helafu
      DF
      4
      Daniel Armer
      DF
      3
      Albert Mills
      DF
      90+2'
      6
      Rafe McCormack
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      10
      Joseph Gabriel
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      8
      Jim Thwaites
      MF
      11
      Noah Ajayi
      MF
      20'
      substitution icon56'
      7
      Nathaniel-Junior Brown
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Chido Obi
      S

      Substitutes

      12
      James Overy
      substitution icon72'
      13
      Fred Heath
      substitution icon120+1'
      14
      Jay McEvoy
      substitution icon84'
      15
      Amir Ibragimov
      substitution icon72'
      120'
      16
      Samuel Lusale
      substitution icon56'
      Crystal Palace U18

      Team stats

      Manchester United U18
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      15
      22
      Shots on target
      7
      9
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      18
      Offsides
      7
      4

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0101
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lucca Benetton
      GK
      120'
      3
      Dean Benamar
      DF
      86'
      2
      Jacob Fasida
      DF
      5
      Sean Somade
      DF
      substitution icon102'
      4
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      DF
      100'
      11
      Donte Martin
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Raihaan Anderson
      MF
      10
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      MF
      6
      Chuks Okoli
      MF
      65'
      8
      Euan Danaher
      MF
      9
      Ben Casey
      S
      90+4'

      Substitutes

      12
      Hugo Bull
      substitution icon102'
      13
      Jack Mason
      14
      Dylan Monk
      15
      Kayden Michael Moses
      substitution icon80'
      16
      Khyan Frazer-Williams

      Starting lineup

      1
      Cameron Byrne-Hughes
      GK
      substitution icon120+1'
      5
      Godwill Kukonki
      DF
      90+3'
      2
      Yuel Helafu
      DF
      4
      Daniel Armer
      DF
      3
      Albert Mills
      DF
      90+2'
      6
      Rafe McCormack
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      10
      Joseph Gabriel
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      8
      Jim Thwaites
      MF
      11
      Noah Ajayi
      MF
      20'
      substitution icon56'
      7
      Nathaniel-Junior Brown
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Chido Obi
      S

      Substitutes

      12
      James Overy
      substitution icon72'
      13
      Fred Heath
      substitution icon120+1'
      14
      Jay McEvoy
      substitution icon84'
      15
      Amir Ibragimov
      substitution icon72'
      120'
      16
      Samuel Lusale
      substitution icon56'
      Crystal Palace U18

      Team stats

      Manchester United U18
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      15
      22
      Shots on target
      7
      9
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      18
      Offsides
      7
      4

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      120'

      Yellow Card

      Benetton(1)
      120'

      Yellow Card

      Ibragimov(15)
      120+1'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Cameron
      Byrne-Hughes(1)
      off
      Fred
      Heath(13)
      on
      102'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Sean Somade
      Sean
      Somade(5)
      off
      Hugo
      Bull(12)
      on
      100'

      Yellow Card

      Walker-Smith(4)
      90+4'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Ben
      Casey(9)
      Ben Casey
      90+3'

      Yellow Card

      Kukonki(5)
      90+2'

      Red Card

      Mills(3)
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Benamar(3)
      84'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Rafe
      McCormack(6)
      off
      Jay
      McEvoy(14)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Donte Martin
      Donte
      Martin(11)
      off
      Kayden
      Michael Moses(15)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Joseph
      Gabriel(10)
      off
      Amir
      Ibragimov(15)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Nathaniel-Junior
      Brown(7)
      off
      James
      Overy(12)
      on
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Okoli(6)
      56'

      Substitution

      Manchester United U18
      Noah
      Ajayi(11)
      off
      Samuel Lusale
      Samuel
      Lusale(16)
      on
      20'

      Manchester United U18 Goal

      Manchester United U18
      Goal!
      Manchester United U18
      Noah
      Ajayi(11)