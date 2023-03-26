Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Blackburn Rovers Ladies

Crystal Palace Women Blackburn Rovers Ladies

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
Sun 26 Mar 13:00

Women's Championship Hayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Blackburn Rovers Ladies

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Blackburn Rovers Ladies
Games played
5
2
Total wins
2
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Blackburn Rovers Ladies
SHE
SHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
3 - 1
LON
LON
WAT
WAT
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
0 - 3
CHA
CHA
BLA
BLA
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
CRY
CRY
CHA
CHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
COV
COV
LEW
LEW
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
SUN
SUN
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Blackburn Rovers Ladies
6
Position
2
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0