Sharpe: We couldn’t have won without the fans
Crystal Palace Women 1 Blackburn Rovers Women 0
Palace Women1
Sharpe42'
Blackburn Rovers Women0
- Gallery: Palace celebrates Women’s Football Weekend
- 02:37Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Ladies
- Report & Highlights: Sharpe shooting sees Palace best Blackburn
- Arthur: We want to push the game more and more
- Gibbons: Your support will make a huge difference
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:58Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Blackburn Rovers02:58Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Blackburn RoversHighlights
- 03:17Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-1 Blackburn Rovers03:17Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-1 Blackburn RoversHighlights
- 02:03
- 02:37Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Ladies
- 03:24Women's Highlights: Blackburn 1-3 Crystal Palace03:24Women's Highlights: Blackburn 1-3 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:28Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Palace03:28Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 PalaceMatch Action
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
22
15
3
4
39
12
+27
48
2
BIRBirmingham City Women
22
15
2
5
39
22
+17
47
3
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
14
3
5
49
20
+29
45
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
11
5
6
34
27
+7
38
5
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
1
10
28
34
-6
34
6
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
22
9
6
7
22
15
+7
33
7
DURDurham Women
22
8
4
10
30
29
+1
28
8
SHESheffield United Women
22
8
3
11
32
25
+7
27
9
LEWLewes Women
22
7
5
10
20
29
-9
26
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
8
9
20
29
-9
23
11
SUNSunderland Women
22
5
3
14
26
38
-12
18
12
COVCoventry United Women
22
2
1
19
16
75
-59
7
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Olding(15)
Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
free kick won
Faith Nokuthula (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Substitution
Kirsten
Reilly(11)off
Annabel
Johnson(2)on
90'+1'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Shauna
Guyatt(21)on
90'
Yellow Card
Richards(6)
Jade Richards (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
Yellow Card
Doran(20)
Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
87'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
78'
Substitution
Anna
Filbey(5)off
Chloe
Arthur(4)on
77'
free kick won
Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Elise
Hughes(19)off
Rianna
Dean(9)on
74'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Paige
Bailey-Gayle(14)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
67'
Yellow Card
Jordan(9)
Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Frances Kitching (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Substitution
Annie
Hutchings(16)off
Millie
Chandarana(17)on
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
58'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
52'
free kick won
Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
45'
Substitution
Camilla
Kur Larsen(10)off
Lauren
Thomas(21)on
45'
Substitution
Chloe
Dixon(2)off
Faith
Nokuthula(29)on
45'
Substitution
Farah
Crompton(7)off
Megan
Hornby(11)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
44'
free kick won
Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Polly Doran.
39'
free kick won
Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Molly-Mae Sharpe.
32'
free kick won
Camilla Kur Larsen (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
24'
free kick won
Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women).
13'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
9'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
free kick won
Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
15
Hollie Olding
DF
90'+6'
11
Kirsten Reilly
MF
90'+2'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
MF
90'+1'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
42'
74'
Starting lineup
1
Alexandra Brooks
GK
2
Chloe Dixon
DF
45'
24
Niamh Murphy
DF
6
Jade Richards
DF
90'
3
Hannah Coan
DF
4
Natasha Fenton
MF
16
Annie Hutchings
MF
66'
20
Chloe Williams
MF
10
Camilla Kur Larsen
S
45'
7
Farah Crompton
S
45'
9
Saffron Jordan
S
67'
Substitutes
8
Emma Doyle
11
Megan Hornby
45'
12
Kayleigh McDonald
17
Millie Chandarana
66'
21
Lauren Thomas
45'
25
Nicola Worthington
29
Faith Nokuthula
45'
99
Shanell Salgado
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
9
8
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
1
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
6
Offsides
4
2
Top performing palace players
DUR
3-0
LON
SHE
2-3
LEW
CHA
2-2
SUN
SOU
0-1
BHA
COV
0-1
BIR
- Sharpe: We couldn’t have won without the fans
- Gallery: Palace celebrates Women’s Football Weekend
- 02:37Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Ladies
- Report & Highlights: Sharpe shooting sees Palace best Blackburn
- Arthur: We want to push the game more and more
- Gibbons: Your support will make a huge difference
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:58Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Blackburn Rovers02:58Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-0 Blackburn RoversHighlights
- 03:17Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-1 Blackburn Rovers03:17Women's Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-1 Blackburn RoversHighlights
- 02:03
- 02:37Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Ladies
- 03:24Women's Highlights: Blackburn 1-3 Crystal Palace03:24Women's Highlights: Blackburn 1-3 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 03:28Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Palace03:28Women's Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 PalaceMatch Action
Starting lineup
15
Hollie Olding
DF
90'+6'
11
Kirsten Reilly
MF
90'+2'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
MF
90'+1'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
42'
74'
Starting lineup
1
Alexandra Brooks
GK
2
Chloe Dixon
DF
45'
24
Niamh Murphy
DF
6
Jade Richards
DF
90'
3
Hannah Coan
DF
4
Natasha Fenton
MF
16
Annie Hutchings
MF
66'
20
Chloe Williams
MF
10
Camilla Kur Larsen
S
45'
7
Farah Crompton
S
45'
9
Saffron Jordan
S
67'
Substitutes
8
Emma Doyle
11
Megan Hornby
45'
12
Kayleigh McDonald
17
Millie Chandarana
66'
21
Lauren Thomas
45'
25
Nicola Worthington
29
Faith Nokuthula
45'
99
Shanell Salgado
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
9
8
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
1
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
6
Offsides
4
2
Top performing palace players
DUR
3-0
LON
SHE
2-3
LEW
CHA
2-2
SUN
SOU
0-1
BHA
COV
0-1
BIR
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
22
15
3
4
39
12
+27
48
2
BIRBirmingham City Women
22
15
2
5
39
22
+17
47
3
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
14
3
5
49
20
+29
45
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
11
5
6
34
27
+7
38
5
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
1
10
28
34
-6
34
6
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
22
9
6
7
22
15
+7
33
7
DURDurham Women
22
8
4
10
30
29
+1
28
8
SHESheffield United Women
22
8
3
11
32
25
+7
27
9
LEWLewes Women
22
7
5
10
20
29
-9
26
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
8
9
20
29
-9
23
11
SUNSunderland Women
22
5
3
14
26
38
-12
18
12
COVCoventry United Women
22
2
1
19
16
75
-59
7
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Olding(15)
Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
free kick won
Faith Nokuthula (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Substitution
Kirsten
Reilly(11)off
Annabel
Johnson(2)on
90'+1'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Shauna
Guyatt(21)on
90'
Yellow Card
Richards(6)
Jade Richards (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
Yellow Card
Doran(20)
Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
87'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
81'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Millie Chandarana (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
78'
Substitution
Anna
Filbey(5)off
Chloe
Arthur(4)on
77'
free kick won
Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Elise
Hughes(19)off
Rianna
Dean(9)on
74'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Paige
Bailey-Gayle(14)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
67'
Yellow Card
Jordan(9)
Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Frances Kitching (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Substitution
Annie
Hutchings(16)off
Millie
Chandarana(17)on
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
61'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Lauren Thomas (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
58'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
52'
free kick won
Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
45'
Substitution
Camilla
Kur Larsen(10)off
Lauren
Thomas(21)on
45'
Substitution
Chloe
Dixon(2)off
Faith
Nokuthula(29)on
45'
Substitution
Farah
Crompton(7)off
Megan
Hornby(11)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
44'
free kick won
Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Polly Doran.
39'
free kick won
Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Molly-Mae Sharpe.
32'
free kick won
Camilla Kur Larsen (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
24'
free kick won
Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women).
13'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
9'
free kick won
Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
free kick won
Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.