      Crystal Palace Women vs Blackburn Rovers Women

      Crystal Palace Women 1 Blackburn Rovers Women 0

      Palace Women1
      Sharpe42'
      Blackburn Rovers Women0
      Sun 26 Mar 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      15
      3
      4
      39
      12
      +27
      48
      2
      BIRBirmingham City Women
      22
      15
      2
      5
      39
      22
      +17
      47
      3
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      14
      3
      5
      49
      20
      +29
      45
      4
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      11
      5
      6
      34
      27
      +7
      38
      5
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      1
      10
      28
      34
      -6
      34
      6
      SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      22
      15
      +7
      33
      7
      DURDurham Women
      22
      8
      4
      10
      30
      29
      +1
      28
      8
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      8
      3
      11
      32
      25
      +7
      27
      9
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      7
      5
      10
      20
      29
      -9
      26
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      8
      9
      20
      29
      -9
      23
      11
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      5
      3
      14
      26
      38
      -12
      18
      12
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      2
      1
      19
      16
      75
      -59
      7

