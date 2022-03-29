It was the first time an England side included three Crystal Palace players in more than 30 years, since Geoff Thomas, John Salako and Ian Wright lined up against New Zealand in 1991.

Across the continent

It’s been a busy few weeks of international duty for the current prospects at the Academy ground, with no fewer than seven players were called up to represent their countries at youth level.

While Mitchell and co. were impressing at senior level, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Luke Plange – back on loan at Derby County after signing in January – joined England Under-20s on their trip to Poland, both coming on as second-half substitutes.

Jack Wells-Morrison continued his strong season with a call-up to England’s Under-18s side. He started for the Young Lions in their victory over Sweden, before coming on as a late change in a 3-3 draw with Denmark.