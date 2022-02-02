He will join former Palace Academy graduate Andy Woodman, who has guided the Bromley towards a promotion push as they look at reach the Football League for the first time in the club’s history.

Street, Thiselton, Imray and Dreher follow James Taylor and Jake O’Brien, who achieved loan moves to Tonbridge Angels and Swindon Town respectively earlier in the window.

Best of luck, Ollie

Development goalkeeper Ollie Webber has joined Portsmouth on a permanent basis, after six years in south London. The Northern-Irishman arrived at Palace from Glentoran in 2016, and won the league with the Under-18s in 2017/18.

Last season he was a crucial part of the Under-23s' promotion-winning campaign, keeping a clean-sheet in the play-off final as the young Eagles won on penalties.

Everyone at the club wishes Ollie all the best with the next step in his career.