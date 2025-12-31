Greatest Games

If there was one defining trait of Crystal Palace U21s across 2025, it was their refusal to accept defeat. Time and again, Darren Powell’s young Eagles dug deep, flipped games on their head and delivered performances built on character, resilience and belief.

The back end of the 2024/25 Premier League 2 campaign was where it truly ignited. In the penultimate away fixture of the league phase, Palace travelled to face Manchester City knowing every point mattered in the push for the play-offs.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time at the City Football Academy, the young Eagles showed their enduring belief. Rio Cardines sparked the comeback, Hindolo Mustapha continued his incredible scoring run, and Dylan Reid completed the turnaround with a composed finish to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory that kept Palace firmly in contention.

Watch the highlights from Palace vs Manchester City, below!