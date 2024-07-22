Having won a historic Women’s Championship title earlier this year, Laura Kaminski’s Eagles are set to embark on Palace's first campaign in the top-flight.

They will start by making the short journey to face Tottenham in North London, initially set for the weekend of Sunday, 22nd September – with precise dates, kick-off times and venues for the majority of fixtures to be confirmed.

The following weekend, Palace’s first-ever home WSL game will be a spectacular one; the Eagles will host Chelsea, winners of the last five WSL titles, in South London on Friday, 27th September at 19:30 BST, broadcast live on Sky Sports within the UK.

Season Tickets for 2024/25 remain on sale, allowing fans to secure their seats for every home league fixture – regardless of stadium – throughout what promises to be an unforgettable 2024/25.

Women’s Season Ticket holders will also enjoy priority access to bookings for Cup fixtures and matches at Selhurst Park; loyalty points for purchasing; and priority windows for accessing away tickets.