Having come up in dramatic fashion via the Second Division play-offs in 1989/90, Steve Coppell’s youthful Palace side struggled to establish much consistency in the top-flight; that would follow, of course, the following season, with the club’s all-time record finish of third place in 1990/91.

But despite boasting talents including Nigel Martyn, Gareth Southgate, Alan Pardew, John Salako, Geoff Thomas and – of course – Wright & Bright – Coppell’s side recorded just seven wins in their opening 20 matches.

The Eagles subsequently suffered defeat in all three of their January league matches – and went on to finish 15th overall – but respite lay in store in the form of the FA Cup.

Coppell’s side had squeaked past Portsmouth at Selhurst Park three weeks prior, Andy Gray (a penalty) and Geoff Thomas getting the goals to secure progression to the fourth round.

That set up a tie with third-tier Huddersfield, on this day in 1990 – and Palace produced a far slicker performance to make their quality count.

It was inside the opening 20 minutes that Palace took the lead, with Jeff Hopkins on hand to dispatch a loose ball inside the box following an Andy Gray set-piece.

Dudley Lewis’ unfortunate own-goal extended Palace’s advantage before the break, but the Eagles were well on top and pulled further ahead deep in the second-half, with Mark Bright heading home Phil Barber’s cross and John Salako capitalising on a Huddersfield error at the back to slide home a finish in the closing stages.

What happened next? Wins over Rochdale, Cambridge United and – famously so – Liverpool, before a date with Manchester United at Wembley…