2012/13 – Part Seven: Brilliant Bolasie, clinical Phillips

Features

Having been on the brink of collapse in 2010, Crystal Palace earned promotion back to the Premier League 10 years ago this season - with the anniversary of the play-off final falling on Saturday (27th May).

Over the course of this week, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

Read Part Seven below...

19th February: Palace 2-1 Bristol City

Yannick Bolasie returned against a City side fighting relegation as captain Mile Jedinak, with his face protected by a mask, took hold of the midfield.

After 20 minutes, loanee Jazz Richards netted what he thought would be his first Palace goal but was erroneously ruled offside, before Bolasie hit the underside of the bar with a bicycle-kick – but 10 minutes before the break a quick free-kick by Jedinak found an unmarked Glenn Murray to give Palace the lead.

It was more of the same in the second-half and around the hour mark Stephen Dobbie entered the fray. He made an instant impact, curling home a glorious 25-yard free-kick a few minutes later.

Kevin Phillips, another substitute, joined in as his nonchalant shot on the turn hit the crossbar from 30-yards. It made sure of the result, which was proved important when Palace's Jonathan Parr unfortunately nodded a header past Julian Speroni.

Another victory kept the Eagles in the hunt for automatic promotion although Hull, Watford and Brighton also won.

23rd February: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Palace

It was three months since the Eagles had last secured an away victory, and that run continued on a stodgy Hillsborough pitch in unrelenting sleet.

Wilfried Zaha was unavailable due to a knock and the only notable moment of the first-half occurred when a Wednesday player accidentally clashed heads with the referee, with both requiring treatment.

Palace were more lively after the break and with 20 minutes left Bolasie had a clear run at goal, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area was finger-tipped away by Chris Kirkland.

The coup de gras arrived in the 80th minute as Michail Antonio crossed the ball for Leroy Lita to head home, in what was Wednesday’s only chance of the game.

Hull and Leicester failed to win and Watford claimed second place as Brighton move into sixth with Boro losing.

Ian Holloway kept you ready, wanting to do more and wanting to be part of that journey. Some of the best moments of my career were in that season

Mile Jedinak

1st March: Derby 0-1 Palace

Breakout teenage midfielder Will Hughes was missing from Derby’s line-up for this Friday evening game, but the hosts were able to field ex-Palace loanee Chris Martin at Pride Park, and Zaha was back in the Palace team.

The Eagles started on the front-foot and in the 13th minute Jedinak won a 50-50 challenge in his own half that ricocheted into space; Bolasie was too quick for the defenders, and rounded the ‘keeper to score.

Minutes later, Jedinak let fly from 30 yards and saw his effort smack the crossbar but then the Rams began to apply some pressure and also struck the woodwork.

After the break Holloway’s side were reduced to counter-attacking but still able to produce chances as Bolasie’s lob over the ‘keeper cleared off the line.

With the clock ticking down, the home side were awarded a penalty but Speroni managed a final heroic intervention to tip the spot-kick over the bar and win Palace all three points.

The following day saw defeat for Leicester and Cardiff as Hull and Brighton were victorious and Middlesborough put paid to leaders Cardiff.

5th March: Palace 4-2 Hull

It was a top-of-the-table clash at Selhurst Park as fourth placed Palace welcomed second-placed Hull City during a full midweek programme of Championship fixtures.

Injuries meant Kagisho Dikgacoi appearing at right-back. Both teams were on the attack from the off and after 30 minutes Jonny Williams was felled in the penalty area, but Glenn Murray saw his spot-kick saved.

Just before half-time the Eagles were awarded another opportunity from 12-yards for handball; Kevin Phillips’ effort was almost saved but had enough power to beat the ‘keeper.

Within eight minutes of the restart Phillips completed his hat-trick - Palace's fastest-ever at that stage, a record later broken by Bolasie - slotting home Zaha’s square pass and then curling home another, but the Tigers reduced the arrears with 15 minutes left.

The Eagles replied immediately, as Zaha played a one-two with Murray to race through and score. In the dying minutes, Hull added a second but the Eagles had a vital victory in their push for promotion.

Hull were the only side in the top six to lose that evening and the Eagles were only one victory away from second place.

9th March: Palace 2-2 Leeds

A brace for Murray saw him break the 30-goal barrier for the season but the second came late on to save a point for the Eagles.

Starting brightly, it took nearly 30 minutes to break down the visitors defence when Zaha linked with Williams and the latter’s pinpoint cross to the far post found an unmarked Murray to head home.

Barely had the second-half started before Zaha had a glorious opportunity, but he curled his effort narrowly wide.

Then, out of nothing, Leeds were level as the Palace defence were found out of position for Steve Morison to tuck home.

Worse was to follow 20 minutes from time as a long ball forward from the ‘keeper found Morison who, on the run, volleyed past Julian Speroni.

Ian Holloway sent Phillips on as Williams flashed an effort wide and Stephen Dobbie fired over, but with six minutes left Damien Delaney strode forward and his cross-field pass found Murray to volley home at the far post.

The Eagles had missed the chance to move into second place as Watford lost at home to Blackpool.

The way we keep the ball and the way the players move around the pitch - I love that style of football

Julian Speroni

17th March: Brighton 3-0 Palace

With Watford and Hull both suffering defeats the previous afternoon, there was a glorious opportunity to move into an automatic promotion place with victory at our arch-rivals.

For most of the first-half the Eagles had marshalled the Brighton attack well and carved out a couple of openings, the best falling to Jonny Parr when Zaha played him through.

Two minutes before the break the Seagulls managed to score twice as Leonardo Ulloa’s scruffy header was deflected beyond Speroni and David López curled an unstoppable free kick off the crossbar.

Phillips and Andre Moritz were brought on at the start of the second-half but within a few minutes Ulloa netted his second as the ball was headed back across the Palace goal for him to volley past his fellow Argentinian.

The Seagulls were able to regain sixth place in the table but were still six points behind the Eagles.

Relive the full story of Palace's incredible 12/13 season through When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

The series was made in-house by Palace TV and first shown on Amazon Prime Video. You’ll hear the inside story of how Steve Parish and the 2010 consortium won tense negotiations with the fans’ support, how Dougie Freedman set the team up for success and the way Ian Holloway guided them forward.

There are exclusive interviews with all the key figures – including Parish, Freedman, Holloway, Wilfried Zaha, Damien Delaney, Yannick Bolasie, Jonny Williams, Mile Jedinak and many others – and previously unseen footage from behind the scenes.

Palace fanzine Five Year Plan wrote of the series: "This documentary is a love letter. Not just to the Palace team of 2012/2013, but to the people and the moments that make these stories so compelling. To the fans, the players and the club that sits at the heart of a South London community. Our community. Our Palace."

