2012/13 – Part Seven: Brilliant Bolasie, clinical Phillips

Over the course of this week, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

Read Part Seven below...

19th February: Palace 2-1 Bristol City

Yannick Bolasie returned against a City side fighting relegation as captain Mile Jedinak, with his face protected by a mask, took hold of the midfield.

After 20 minutes, loanee Jazz Richards netted what he thought would be his first Palace goal but was erroneously ruled offside, before Bolasie hit the underside of the bar with a bicycle-kick – but 10 minutes before the break a quick free-kick by Jedinak found an unmarked Glenn Murray to give Palace the lead.

It was more of the same in the second-half and around the hour mark Stephen Dobbie entered the fray. He made an instant impact, curling home a glorious 25-yard free-kick a few minutes later.

Kevin Phillips, another substitute, joined in as his nonchalant shot on the turn hit the crossbar from 30-yards. It made sure of the result, which was proved important when Palace's Jonathan Parr unfortunately nodded a header past Julian Speroni.

Another victory kept the Eagles in the hunt for automatic promotion although Hull, Watford and Brighton also won.