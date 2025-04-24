Skip navigation

      Voices of Wembley: Your tales of our previous trips

      Crystal Palace's sixth FA Cup semi-final of the club's professional era is upon us – and we are proud to share standout memories from across the club of our involvement in the world's most famous Cup competition.

      Palace’s FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa looms large on Saturday, 26th April (17:15 BST) – marking our 12th trip to one of English football’s most iconic stadia – so we asked for some of your best stories from the iconic stadium...

      Enjoy them below – and let's make more memories this Saturday!

      If you'd like to share your story, please reach out by emailing selhurst100@cpfc.co.uk with your best tale of Wembley, as well as your name and a photograph. Please only include material you would be happy for us to share on our digital platforms.

      Patrick McNamara – 2013

      I never got the chance to visit the Old Wembley and made a promise to myself: I wouldn’t step foot in the new one until I got there with Crystal Palace. I chased the dream for years — travelled to Ashton Gate in 2008, then to Cardiff in 2012 — but each time, it slipped away.

      There were opportunities to go to Wembley for other events — the Olympic Games, England matches — but none of it felt right. I wanted my first time there to be special, draped in red and blue, surrounded by fellow Palace fans.

      Then came that unforgettable night in Falmer (definitely not Brighton!). A night that turned hope into belief, and belief into a moment I’d been dreaming about for so long.

      Wembley, 2013. The sun was shining, the atmosphere electric. My day started at The Globe in Baker Street, full of nervous excitement, and ended with a photo that I’ll treasure forever — a snapshot of joy, pride, and the culmination of years of loyalty and heartbreak.

      I finally made it. We made it.

      And from that day forward, we’ve never looked back.

      Andy + Matt Baller – 1990

      My brother and myself got the face painting done on the morning of the Final in 1990 by a local make-up artist and again on the day of the replay.

      A photographer took pictures for a national newspaper, but we never found out what paper the photo went to!

      Stuart Barnett – 1990

      I've been a Season Ticket Holder for over 30 years, and supporter since 1977. Here are my memories of 1990.

      After experiencing (still the best game of my life) at Villa Park in the Semi-Final and queuing for more than 12 hours for our tickets, my Dad and I experienced Palace playing at Wembley in the FA Cup Final of 1990! It still amazes me to this day.

      I barely slept the night before. Our Cup Final version of ‘Glad All Over/Where Eagles Fly’ was played non-stop on Capital FM, and cars and houses were decorated red and blue.

      The train up to London Victoria was exciting enough, but by the time we made our way out of the station to the Duke of York pub, the nerves and adrenaline really kicked in. Tube to Wembley and the walk down Wembley way. We were there! Wow.

      Once on the inside of the stadium, two songs will be with me forever. ‘Who’s out of job at 5 o’clock? Fergie, Fergie’ and obviously ‘When Geoff goes up, to lift the FA Cup, we’ll be there, we’ll be there’.

      We were so close to winning that Saturday (I can’t tell you how proud of the boys we were) and as we all know, we missed our chance.

      The replay was disappointing to say the least, and my journey back to Victoria will always be remembered by the abuse from ‘London Reds’. Even after 35 years, it still wrangles me!

      At the time I worked for a bank and around three months after, I was serving on the till in my branch. One of our customers (who was a book publisher) came to pay in some cheques. He was a Millwall fan, and obviously knew I supported Palace. Once his transaction was complete, he gave me a copy of their new book, ‘No Fishcakes on Matchdays’ by Deano Standing. This is a book charting the whole of that season including our 0-9 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, right up to the Cup Final Replay. I was very touched.

      I then looked at the front cover and right in the middle of the front cover are me and my Dad in the crowd at Wembley! Recorded forever – hopefully we can go one better this season.

      Ellis Austin – 2013

      The last time that I went to go and see Palace play at Wembley was back in 2013 for the play-off final – and it was the best day of my life.

      I was nine at the time and you can just about see me at the bottom of the photo above!

      I am now 21 years of age, and I have managed to grab a ticket for the semi-finals this weekend – I can’t wait for the experience.

      Jayne Hamilton – 1990

      So, let’s set the scene: having queued up overnight in the car park listening to Glad All Over on repeat, I was, to say the least, very excited for our first-ever [Cup Final] appearance at Wembley (I remember seeing the stadium's twin towers from the train as we returned triumphantly from Villa Park).

      I went with my two brothers, Stuart and Rod, and several other family members.  We drove to Wembley as we had car parking in the concrete factory opposite the stadium.  We got there nice and early, the sun was shining, and we were expectant, so went for a beer or two.

      This is when the trouble started. I had put my Cup Final ticket in my back right pocket of my jeans (where I always put my tickets).  After a few pints, I thought I’d check my ticket – it was gone!

      It might have been a combination of the sun and the beer, but I immediately burst into floods of tears, swearing at my brothers and getting myself into a right state!  I found a very understanding policeman who let me cry all over his crisp, white shirt (which then had mascara and red & blue smudges on it!). He suggested we walk to the Wembley Box Office to see if we could get a replacement ticket.

      He was very calm as we walked away and casually asked if I’d checked all my pockets – to which I replied in between sobs, that I had not. To my utter embarrassment, the ticket was in my back left pocket – for some unknown reason I’d moved it and not thought to check any other pockets!

      Needless to say, to this day, I am not trusted with tickets – even when my son was much younger, he was given the responsibility of looking after any Palace tickets!  I am reminded on this incident at every family get-together.  I have also been told that I am not to hold my phone on Saturday in case I “loose” that!

      Up the Palace!

      The Barnard Boys – Numerous

      The Barnard boys have been supporting Palace since 1959, and have been to every Wembley appearance.

      Martin lives in Nairobi, Kenya and follows every Palace game! Once again he’s looking forward to cheering on the Eagles at Wembley.

      Come on Palace!

      Vanessa Wheeler – 1990

      It was the 1990 FA Cup Final replay. We (my husband and I) had an estate car which we had filled with red and blue balloons, and off we headed towards Wembley.

      As we were travelling along the Holborn Viaduct, something on the car snapped, and we ground to a halt!

      We managed to get the car off the road, pushing it to a (fortunately) nearby carpark. In doing so, we passed a pub full of drinkers who laughed at us, but also cheered us on and wished us luck... every neutral was supporting Palace!

      We continued our journey by public transport and made the game in plenty of time. We all know the outcome.  The next day we gad to sort out the car -  those red and blue balloons were as deflated as we were!

      Paul & Ben Younger – 1988, and many more since!

      As a Season Ticket Holder for over 45 years, I’m lucky that I’ve been to every one of our games at the old Wembley and the new Wembley, including our first appearance at the Mercantile Credit tournament in April 1988. That weekend we were the only club to sell out our full allocation of 5,000 tickets, but disappointingly we went out in our first game on penalties against Sheffield Wednesday.

      I’ve experienced many highs and lows: the joy of winning the Zenith Final against Everton; and the play-off win against Watford, when Kevin Phillips kept his cool with a great penalty under extreme pressure; the disappointment of the Cup Finals v Man Utd; and the Leicester play-off when the ball rebounded off Claridge’s shin and broke our hearts – but Hopkin’s curler against Sheffield United stands out for me as one of my best days.

      The game looked like it was going into injury time and in the 90th minute Hopkins was “looking to curl one” from way outside the area. The ball sailed into the corner at our end and arms and legs were flailing everywhere as we were high up in the Gods on proper old steep terracing.

      When the chaos died down  I discovered I had been hugging an elderly gentleman, next to whom stood none other than Eddie Izzard – he was actually Eddie’s dad! I still have my TDK red and blue shirt from that day ,and it’s now been passed over to my son Ben, who has now completed over 20 consecutive seasons as a Season Ticket Holder (and he’s only 27).

      Ben wore that shirt for the Watford Play-Off final and hence I will encourage him to wear it for the semi-final this week! I hope it’s finally our year!

      Get semi-final ready

      Match Details

      Supporters can experience Wembley, and Palace's biggest game of this season, from the best seats in the house through one of our Premium Experiences – including our Pitch View package, which comes with a number of incredible benefits.

      Click here to find out more.

