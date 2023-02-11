13:50

It’s ten minutes until team news time – but Vieira has already given us a small hint as to whom we could expect in the matchday squad…

Vice-captain Joel Ward misses out today, but there could be a return for James McArthur, who has not been named in a matchday squad since May.

“We have Macca, who’s in a really good place,” the manager told his pre-match press conference. “Macca will be part of the squad for tomorrow.

“He’s been working hard and every single training session that he had with the team he was feeling better and better. Physically he’s in a good place.”

Odsonne Edouard reveals how his Old Firm experiences can shape his approach to a fiery Selhurst Park encounter in today’s matchday programme – which also features a special pull-out poster of Wilfried Zaha!

“We feel more pressure in this game, because it is a game you can’t lose,” Edouard explains. “You can do what you want, but you cannot lose. That is the pressure. I like this pressure. I had to deal with this pressure at Celtic, but it is good because you give more.

“I know what this means for the fans. It is the most important game of the year. We have to give everything in this game – to be at 100%, or more like 200% or 300% to try to win this game. We have to try to win this game for the fans.”

