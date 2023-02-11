Please refresh the page periodically for live updates below from Selhurst Park.
Follow all the build-up with live updates from Selhurst Park, as Crystal Palace get set to renew rivalries with Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.
A moment for Maxi Jazz
14:20
Two timely reminders
14:15
The teams are in!
14:00
James Tomkins and Jean-Philippe Mateta both return to the starting XI, with McArthur also named in his first matchday squad this season.
Tomkins comes in at centre-back to replace Chris Richards, who drops out of the squad altogether, while Mateta is introduced up front in place of Odsonne Edouard, who moves to the bench.
McArthur, meanwhile, could make both his first appearance of the season – and landmark 250th for Palace – in today’s eagerly-anticipated fixture, starting the game on the bench.
As a result of the two changes, Vieira’s side sees Guaita named in goal, set to be protected by a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Tomkins, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.
Will Hughes will start alongside Cheick Doucouré as one of two box-to-box midfielders, supporting Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew in more advanced roles, with Mateta up front.
McArthur is available from the bench, as are potential home debutants and fellow midfielders Naououri Ahamada and Sambi Lokonga.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ahamada, McArthur, Lokonga, Eze, Edouard
Brighton: Sánchez (GK), Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Groß, Mitoma, March, Undav
Subs: Steele (GK), Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, Ferguson, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran
13:50
It’s ten minutes until team news time – but Vieira has already given us a small hint as to whom we could expect in the matchday squad…
Vice-captain Joel Ward misses out today, but there could be a return for James McArthur, who has not been named in a matchday squad since May.
“We have Macca, who’s in a really good place,” the manager told his pre-match press conference. “Macca will be part of the squad for tomorrow.
“He’s been working hard and every single training session that he had with the team he was feeling better and better. Physically he’s in a good place.”
A programme to suit the occasion
13:40
Odsonne Edouard reveals how his Old Firm experiences can shape his approach to a fiery Selhurst Park encounter in today’s matchday programme – which also features a special pull-out poster of Wilfried Zaha!
“We feel more pressure in this game, because it is a game you can’t lose,” Edouard explains. “You can do what you want, but you cannot lose. That is the pressure. I like this pressure. I had to deal with this pressure at Celtic, but it is good because you give more.
“I know what this means for the fans. It is the most important game of the year. We have to give everything in this game – to be at 100%, or more like 200% or 300% to try to win this game. We have to try to win this game for the fans.”
13:30
In case you missed the news – and there has been plenty this week – the reverse game to today’s fixture has had a long-awaited date set.
Palace will travel to the Amex to take on Brighton on Thursday, 16th March (kick-off 19:30 GMT).
The game was initially scheduled to be played in September, but the match was postponed following transport issues and the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Patrick Vieira's side will travel to the south coast during a busy week for Palace, in between welcoming Manchester City to Selhurst Park and a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.
Palace proudly back No Room for Racism & earthquake appeal
13:20
While we join the crowds congregating at the northern corner of the ground, two more updates about today’s game…
Crystal Palace are proudly supporting the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign against Brighton today.
During February 11th-19th inclusive, all Premier League fixtures are dedicated to No Room For Racism, as every side sends a clear message that discrimination will not be tolerated in football, or indeed in wider society.
Palace players will also wear black armbands today as a mark of respect to the thousands of people who have died as a result of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
An appeal has been launched by the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, with survivors facing freezing conditions and in urgent need of aid.
Find out more - including how you can help - here.
13:10
A new mural has been painted at Selhurst Park paying tribute to legendary musician Maxwell Fraser, better known as Maxi Jazz.
A lifelong Crystal Palace fan and an Associate Director of the club, Maxi Jazz was born in Brixton, lived in West Norwood, and rose to prominence as lead singer of the band Faithless. He sadly passed away in December at the age of 65.
To celebrate his legacy, Palace, in collaboration with renowned British Street Artist collective MurWalls, have created a mural at Selhurst to pay tribute to an icon of the south London music scene.
Supporters in the Holmesdale have been encouraged to congregate for an official unveiling at 13:30 GMT, when Chairman Steve Parish and special guests will be officially opening the mural. Regrettably, ticket holders from other stands will not be able to access the mural on matchdays.
It's set to be a fitting tribute to a legendary musician.
Welcome to Selhurst Park!
13:00
Good afternoon, and welcome to another matchday at Selhurst Park!
Well, it’s not just another matchday, of course: this is Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion we’re talking about.
This fixture encompasses so many things for so many people – a true rivalry for the ages – but for Palace manager Patrick Vieira and his players, it first and foremost represents an opportunity to get three further Premier League points on the board.
It has been almost four years since Brighton last came out on top against Palace, and last season it only a late goal denied the Eagles a fifth win during that period – in both fixtures.
While the visitors have been flying high in the table recently, that all goes out of the window on days like today – it’s a cracking game which lies in store.
We’ll have all the build-up you could possibly need on our live blog right here, with teams announced at 14:00 GMT – but before then, get yourself warmed up...
