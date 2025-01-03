Having won Player of the Season in 2022/23, his first campaign as a Crystal Palace player after arriving from RC Lens, Doucouré spent much of last season recovering from a serious injury sustained a year ago, and has so far made 12 appearances in all competitions.

“Maybe he has to [play several games in a row], I don't know,” Glasner said. “Adam [Wharton] won't be available [with injury]. We have a three-game week with Stockport, Leicester and West Ham, so Adam won't be available for these games as well.

“I don't know if Will Hughes is available, so then it can be that he has to play three games in six days, and we will support him, but let's see, it's still a week to go, more than a week to go.”

Glasner reiterated that Doucouré is an ideal solution in terms of this particular fixture, adding: “Cheicky understands completely how we want to play, he fits into this system, and especially against Chelsea, I expect them to have more possession, because they always have more possession, or mostly more possession, than the opposite team.

“I don't expect the game to be going up and down the whole time, so this also fits to Cheicky, as I mentioned, reading the game and anticipating, so I think it's a great game for him.

“Jeff Lerma has different qualities than Will Hughes, and Will different than Cheicky, and Cheicky different than Adam Wharton. Cheicky, again, is a very intelligent player, very calm on the ball, with good decision making, and of course he's not in that rhythm. Sometimes, he needs to pass quicker – I know he can do it, because I see it in training, he's one of finding the quickest solutions in midfield, and this is what we need tomorrow, against the pressure of Chelsea also, because when they lose the ball, they are very aggressive in counter-press, and you have one or two touches to solve it.

“He showed it at Chelsea, he could solve this, and he showed it, for example, at Aston Villa – it was a great pass before the second goal – with very good decision-making, and this is what he shows every day, and what I expect from him tomorrow.”