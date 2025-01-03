With Glasner confirming that Doucouré would start the London derby in place of the injured Will Hughes in his pre-match press conference, he later added: “The best thing is that I give him minutes to play, but also to be honest, Jeff Lerma and Will Hughes did excellent in the last games, and then you have to wait for your moment.
“Now, the moment has come, and we trust him. I see him in training, he's doing really well, and also he had a great impact in the first away game at Chelsea, when Will Hughes was close to being sent off, and then we took him off, and then Cheick came in and stabilised our midfield, because he's so smart in reading the passing lines.
“They [Chelsea] always want to pass into the pocket, and you need your sixes anticipating these passes, and there it was very important for us, because also when we win the ball, he can solve it, because he's calm, and finding the right players, so I have a lot of confidence in him.
“As I mentioned, the only thing he could do is wait until I give him more minutes, because he deserved it, because he's really training well, but also the others did really well, so you have to wait.”