The Frenchman – who enjoyed a proficient 2024 in front of goal – kicked off the New Year where he left off with an 82nd-minute equaliser against the Eagles’ London rivals.

Palace were full value for the point after a second-half showing full of belief, as Mateta told Palace TV: “It was a hard game against a good team, Chelsea.

“They scored early in the game but we kept going and we kept believing, and we scored in the end.

“I work hard for the team, for my friends, my team-mates, and I just want to win. If I have to fight, I will.

“I kept working hard. The team needed me, because we go through a tough period. And if I have to work harder and if they need me, yes, I will work for my team.

“When I scored, I believed to score another goal. I don't know, I was pushing, pressing, I was encouraging everyone. We didn't score [a second], but it's OK.”

Mateta recalled the moment that Ebere Eze – played in on goal – initially appeared to look set to shoot, before rolling the ball across the penalty area for the No. 14 to slot home.

“I was thinking he was going to shoot!” Mateta laughed. “But I was ready for everything. The ball came to me – and I was ready.“