On the occasion of Palace's first game of the New Year, Muñoz produced one of his best displays of the season, a constant attacking threat down the right channel - whilst also remaining defensively solid.

His crucial interception also led to the flowing move that ended in Jean-Philippe Mateta's dramatic equaliser.

The final poll numbers resulted in you awarding Muñoz a huge 50% of the voting. The other podium places went to Mateta in second place with 19.5% and Ismaïla Sarr rounding off the top three with 7%.

See the full Player of the Match results below.