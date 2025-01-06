Born in Shoreham, Kent, Chris lived with Goodman for the first 11 years of his life.

“I got my love of sport from him, really,” Chris explains. “I can remember being in the garden with him. He never had an artificial leg – he always just used his crutches to get out there and play football with me, kicking the ball around the garden.

“Whenever I came home from primary school, if I’d been playing games, he always looked at me and said: ‘come on, let’s have a look at your legs.’ He lost his leg through a kick in football, when gangrene set in, and he’d just turned 18.

“We’d catch the train to Penge station and get the bus from there to the Palace. We used to watch the games, and that’s where the love came from. I live up in Preston now. He died in 1960, when I was 17, so I’ve been 200 miles away from the club for this part of my life – but I still follow them closely.”

Asked for his favourite Palace memory, it’s evident that Chris’ familial connection to the club remains such a fond one. “I used to love seeing the joy the club gave him, even when he was poorly at the end of his life,” he recalls.

“If Villa and Palace both won, he was a sprightly individual til about Wednesday! If they both lost, you could see the down in him – that’s just the love he had for the game, and for the club. I was close to him, and I thought the world of him.”

It was Goodman who was in charge for Palace’s first-ever match at Selhurst Park – just over 100 years ago now, back in August 1924, against The Wednesday – but indeed also Goodman, in his dual secretarial and managerial role at the club, who worked with Chairman Sydney Bourne, among others, to have the stadium built in the first place.