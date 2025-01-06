Chris, an 81-year-old retired former consulting engineer, assessor and accident investigator, was in attendance on a surprise visit, arranged by his daughter – and tipped off to the club by his son-in-law, Paul.
His Selhurst story ran a little deeper than simply that of an unsuspecting attendee, however, as his family ties hark back right to the very roots of Crystal Palace Football Club.
Chris is the grandson of Edmund ‘Eddie’ Goodman, who – serving in the role between 1907 and 1925 – remains the longest-serving manager in the club’s history.
Before then, Goodman – whose playing career with Aston Villa was cut short following an injury which required a leg amputation – was one of the key figures behind turning Palace professional in 1905 under the ownership of the Crystal Palace Company, helping to appoint the club’s first Chairman and manager, before taking on the latter role himself two years later.