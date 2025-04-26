"It's humbling [to lead the team as captain], because I’m not the guy that’s doing this on my own. There are so many other characters in the team. We all help each other, we all rely on one another to try and be the best that we can."

Despite being something of a Wembley veteran, Guéhi is expecting a very different atmosphere to his most recent outing at the National Stadium with the Three Lions.

"It’s a great experience [to step out at Wembley] it’s a great stadium, one I enjoy playing at.

"I think the atmosphere is completely different, having the Palace fans there is going to be a completely different dynamic to having England fans there, just because they’re both such different experiences, but ones I enjoy either way."

Palace will face Villa for the fourth time this season on Saturday, having recorded a draw and two wins against the Champions League chasers so far.

The skipper knows that record offers no guarantees for a one-off semi-final, but believes his team can match the performance levels previously showed against Unai Emery's side.

"I just think on the day [against Villa previously] we’ve been very good," he added. "We’ve stuck to our principles – principles that we need to carry on for this game.

“But obviously it’s a completely different game, it’s not one where we’re looking at the past and thinking it’s going to be the same result. We’re looking to the future.

"We know Villa quite well and they know us quite well, having played each other many times this season. I expect a tough game, and one that we’re definitely ready for."

When asked if he had a message for Palace fans ahead of the semi-final, Guéhi's answer was emphatic - "hopefully this isn’t the only trip!"