And it was positive news, with no fresh injury or illness concerns for the Palace manager to contend with.

In addition, wing-back Ben Chilwell, who was absent from the trip to Arsenal in midweek with illness, is available again for the semi-final.

"Ben Chilwell is back and fit [after his illness]," Glasner told the media. "So, we have everyone available.

“Everyone is in a good mood and looking forward to it.”

This means only long-term absentees Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad remain unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to the National Stadium. Glasner added that the team are firmly focused on the task at hand.

"Of course, playing a semi-final is always great. We’ve done really well in the cup competition until now.

"It’s a huge game at Wembley, we’re looking forward to it and the goal is to win tomorrow and to go through to the final.

"They (Aston Villa) are in great shape – they have eight wins out of the last ten. It’s a game... I don’t want to make it bigger than it is. But we’re ready."

